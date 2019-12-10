With J&K varsities yet to get Chancellor, VC JU assumes top role

EXCLUSIVE

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: With Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir yet to get Chancellor for the public funded universities, Vice Chancellor University of Jammu Prof Manoj K Dhar is all set to assume the top profile by inaugurating the Chancellor’s Trophy.

Since the bifurcation of the State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of Ladakh and J&K on 31 October this year as per J&K Reogranisation Bill 2017, the public funded varsities are ceased to have Chancellor, who used to be the Governor of the erstwhile state.

President Ram Nath Kovind, in all likelihood, is nominating and appointing the first Lt Governor of the UT of J&K G. C Murmu as the Chancellor of public funded varsities. The presidential communiqué is expected after the ongoing session of Parliament.

Without waiting for the appointment of Chancellor, the JU Vice Chancellor has announced holding of Chancellor’s Trophy, a sports event involving the universities. This is seen as unprecedented.

Lt Governor Murmu will also hold the position of Pro-Chancellor, as the Union Territory is currently under presidential rule. He will be bestowed the same powers, which were enjoyed by Governor as Chancellor of the universities.

The Lt Governor has not till date issued any orders or signed any communications as the Chancellor of Jammu University. The communications received by universities from November 1, 2019 from Raj Bhavan are sent from the office of Lt Governor and not in his capacity as Chancellor of the University.

There are remote chances of someone other than Lt Governor being declared as the Chancellor of JU. However, till such an order is issued, there is complete restrain from Raj Bhavan in signing any files of university by the Lt Governor as the Chancellor.

Under such circumstances where the Raj Bhavan is showing restrain and dignity, the Vice Chancellor has announced Chancellors Trophy even as the slot of Chancellor is still vacant. Invitations have gone to media, inviting them at the inaugural function by the office of media incharge who has assumed the role of new friend, philosopher and guide of the Vice Chancellor in the absence of his most trusted lieutenant Prof R K Ganjoo.

Prof Ganjoo had to eat a humble pie and leave office of Registrar after VC received an advice from Raj Bhavan to replace him because of being ineligible.

The Director Physical Education Dr Baba is reported to be operating through the office of Incharge Media to influence the Vice Chancellor to hold the Chancellors Trophy though the Special Secretary to VC having advised him not to assume the role of Chancellor and cause further affront to Raj Bhavan.

University of Jammu continues to be caught up in an imbroglio after senior professors, scholars and students of Department of Geology sat on hunger strike against the Head of the Department Prof Avtar Singh Jasrotia . Placards and posters were put by protesting teachers and students even against Prof Ganjoo.

The VC had to hurriedly remove Prof Jasrotia and constitute a committee to look into the issues raised by protesters.

Prof Jasrotia spoke to STATE TIMES and leveled allegations against his protesting colleagues and the inaction of administration against them.

It is also learnt through highly reliable sources that Prof G M Bhat, a world renowned Geologist, who spearheaded the protest has filed a defamation suit against Prof Jasrotia and continues to be on protest by wearing black ribbon along with his colleagues even in VC’s office.

Amid such state of affairs where the Registrar appointed by the VC had to be removed in two months and two days time, appointments made under him are already being challenged, senior professors going on hunger strikes, Head of the Department organising press briefing against administration, and a former Registrar charging the VC with conspiracy of harassment and victimization, there is loss of credibility and dignity of the chair of the Vice Chancellor.

Now the latest move by the Vice Chancellor to organize Chancellor’s Trophy in the absence of Chancellor is dubbed by most of the teachers and officers, who spoke to STATE TIMES, as not only a sign of immaturity but an administrative goof up.