With eye on polls, Pradesh BJP may revert to ‘abandoned’ core issues

JAMMU: State BJP leaders and senior ministers in the PDP-BJP alliance government are gradually realising the importance of shoring up their image in the eyes of their electorate across Jammu region.

In recent months, the image of the BJP ministers has taken a big hit especially after they failed to echo sentiments of the people of Jammu region on variety of issues of public importance.

In some cases when they adopted silence instead of supporting efforts, their popularity among the masses nosedived. With these incidents coming to light an impression was created that a deliberate attempt is being made to subvert the voice of people of Jammu region by sidelining BJP ministers from the process of decision making.

As the party leadership in New Delhi received critical feedback from different quarters they too have started monitoring day to day activities of BJP leadership in J&K alongside urging them to pull up their socks to prevent any major upheaval during the Assembly polls.

With this single line brief on their mind, the BJP leaders are going to assemble in Suchetgarh on Sunday to attend crucial State Working Committee meeting. Ahead of it, a separate meeting of its State office bearers was convened and chaired by Pradesh Chief Sat Sharma. Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Prof Nirmal Singh, MPs Jugal Kishore and Shamsher Singh Manhas and MLC Ashok Khajuria.

State General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul, Samanvay Adhikari Parshotam Dadhichi, Minister for Health Bali Bhagat, all State office bearers and Morcha State Presidents attended the meeting.

MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, senior most party leader from Jammu currently serving in the Prime Minister’s office too dropped clear hints on Saturday while prompting leaders to work for the utilisation of all the resources available to the State. He stressed that such a strategy should be formed and included in the resolution so that its effects are visible on ground. He said that the points included in resolution must be worked upon in the next three months to achieve the desired results.

Dr. Nirmal Singh said that every leader participating in the meeting must come up with a vision. He also termed the resolution as a reckoning force acting as a bridge between the organisational working and policy implementation by the government. He also said that working committee meeting acts a projection of party before the public.

Jugal Kishore Sharma said that the organisation must also work to include and discuss its core issues along with the listing of important achievements of the State and the central governments.

Shamsher Singh Manhas also expressed his views on the formulation of the draft of political resolution to be adopted in the working committee meeting.

Ashok Kaul focused primarily on the organisational issues wherein all the developments of the organisation were elaborated. He also acquainted the leaders of various forthcoming organisational programmes.

Dr. Narinder Singh presented the draft of the resolution before the office bearers after which all the leaders were prompted to share their ideas and improvements before the final draft to be tabled before the working committee members.