With Davinder’s facilitation, Hizb terror Naveed stayed in Jammu in 2018-19

JAMMU: Even as the investigation has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Jammu and Kashmir Police have learned that the top-ranking Hizbul Mujahideen ‘commander’ Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu had comfortably stayed in Jammu from December to February in 2018-19 with the help of the detained and suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh.

STATE TIMES learned from well-placed official sources that Naveed Mushtaq had travelled to the winter capital and stayed here for at least two months a year before his dramatic arrest with Dy SP Davinder Singh in a private car near Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu highway on 11 January 2020. Police have learned from preliminary questioning of the detained terrorists, as also from other sources, that Naveed had reached Jammu and arranged an accommodation for himself with the help of Dy SP anti-hijacking at Srinagar Airport, Davinder’s help.

Kin of terrorist arrested in DySP case detained

JAMMU: One person was detained by security agencies in connection with a case involving suspended Deputy Superintendent (DySP) of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, who was caught ferrying terrorists, officials said on Wednesday.

Irfan Mushtaq is kin of a terrorist arrested along with Singh and is being questioned by a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and is likely to be arrested, they said.

The NIA, which took over the investigations into the case last weekend, brought all the four — Singh, so-called commander of banned Hizbul Mujahideen terror group Naveed Mushtaq alias Baba, his accomplice Asif and Irfan Mir — to Jammu on a transit remand.

They would be produced before a designated court on Thursday.

All the four were arrested on January 18 near Qazigund on Jammu Srinagar national highway when the terrorists were being ferried to Jammu with a possible destination to Chandigarh to escape the winter chill in the Kashmir Valley.



Police are now investigating as to where exactly the Hizb terror had stayed in Jammu, for how long, alone or with others and if he had planned or executed any subversive activity. It is being investigated who were the people he had met during their hiding in the winter capital for over two months.

Sources revealed that the Police would be particularly revisiting its investigation into case FIR No: 12 of 2019 dated 7 March 2019, regarding a grenade attack at the crowded bus stand in Jammu in which two young civilians, one each from Uttarakhand and Mattan area of Anantnag, had got killed and 30 more injured.

Hours after the blast on 7 March 2019, Police had intercepted a Srinagar-bound vehicle and arrested a 15-year-old class 9th student Yasir Javed Bhat of Khanpora Dassen Kulgam while claiming that he had lobbed the grenade and admitted his offence. According to Police, Yasir alias Chhotu alias Arhan had revealed during interrogation that Hizbul Mujahideen’s commander in Kulgam district of South Kashmir, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, had indoctrinated him into terrorism and given him the task of lobbing a grenade in Jammu. Later in March, Police had lodged the detained teenager at Juvenile Observation Home at RS Pura.

“We are now investigating whether Naveed had a role in it, was he present in Jammu when the attack was carried out or he was not involved and had already left”, said an official.

At this point of time, Police are sure that Naveed had no role in the biggest ever terror strike that left 45 CRPF personnel dead in a car bomb explosion at Lethapora, Awantipora, on Srinagar-Jammu highway on 14 February 2019. However, things would be investigated afresh in the light of the revelations made by Naveed and his associates. That suicide strike had been claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit which released a video claiming that its local operative Aadil Dar had executed it.

The investigation into the suicide strike is already conducted by NIA.

During his posting as a constable in South Kashmir and Budgam, sources said, Naveed Mushaq had indoctrinated several residents of his Nazneenpora village in Shopian and other areas and got them recruited into Hizbul Mujahideen. They included his cousins Farooq Ahmad Hurra and Syed Rubban who were subsequently killed in two encounters in 2016 and 2019 respectively.

When Hurra was killed in the encounter in Shopian, constable Naveed came all the way from Budgam and took home his body while leading pro-azadi and pro-Pakistan slogans. On one point of time, he had been transferred to Kargil but within a few months he managed his transfer back to Budgam. On 20 May 2017, he decamped with four INSAS rifles, three belonging to his fellow guards, at the Food Corporation of India godown at Chandpora in Budgam district. He went underground and formally joined Hizbul Mujahideen.

Police have learned that Naveed had been elevated to the position of “Divisional Commander” for South Kashmir and he was about to replace Riyaz Naikoo as Hizbul Mujahideen’s “Chief Commander of Operations” in the current month. According to Police records, he was involved in a number of terror strikes including 11 civilian killings in the months of September to November 2019, all in Shopian and Pulwama districts in South Kashmir. According to the information available with Police, once a dreaded terrorist, Naikoo had refused to continue with the civilian killings. He is believed to have slipped off the radar of security and intelligence agencies during the communication freeze after 5 August 2019.

Unlike Naikoo, Naveed had the “distinction” of having arranged not only a weapon for himself without getting it from Pakistan but also three more for the cadres of his terror outfit.

As regards the detained lawyer, Police have learned that he was a frequent Pakistan visitor who had travelled to that country as many as five times in the last few years.