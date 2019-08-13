With Congress around, no need of enemies like Pakistan

Pakistan need not put extra efforts to incite passions and malign India so long Sonia-Rajiv Gandhi’s Congress and Pak apologists in this country are around. They are capable enough to push forward the Pakistan agenda of giving thousand cuts to India. The only difference is that Islamabad is sadistically watching and cheering how Congress and company is accomplishing their mission.

Post Article 370 revocation, the nation is witnessing with shock, disgust and disbelief how the Congress is humiliating and cornering the nation for love of Pakistan. Starting from the former President Rahul Gandhi to motor-mouth Mani Shankar, all the loose Congress cannons are firing shots which Pakistan is using at the international forums to hammer India through Indians. The new Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who is still holding and hiding her tears for the slain Batla House terrorists, is taking vicarious pleasure in the ‘Khangress juveniles’ nailing the nation, brazenly and shamelessly. Shame, self-respect and national pride is out of bound for the Congress culture.

SPECIAL REPORT

In his belated reaction to the measures in Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi referred to some unheard of ‘violence’, which nobody had reported having occurred anywhere. Could it be to provoke Kashmiris to indulge in violence and mayhem? Just a food for thought for the Nehru-Gandhi scion.

See the flight of imagination of a top leader-former Home Minister of India’s secular political party P. Chidambaram, who said the BJP would not have ‘snatched away’ the special status, had Jammu and Kashmir been a Hindu-dominated state. The compatriots would be within their rights to wonder how such a person could have been ‘secular’ during his tenures as home and finance minister.

As the Prime Minister was integrating Kashmir with rest of the country braving multiple challenges, the Congress loose cannon Digvijay Singh gave a sermon of dealing with the situation thoughtfully, lest “Kashmir will slip out of our hands”.

As if this was not enough, the motor-mouth Congressman Mani Shankar Ayer, famous for seeking the help of Pakis on their land to help ‘India get rid of Narendra Modi’, gave a new dimension to the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir and abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A. He is reported to have claimed that the Prime Minister and Home Minister have extinguished the rights of the Kashmiris by creating ‘a new Palestine on the northern borders’.

What is bothering the Congress? For them secularism means appeasement of minorities and condemnation of majority community, human rights means concessions to separatists and terrorists and maligning of Indian security forces; and democracy means promoting vote bank of minorities and castigating majority vie-point as fascism.

There appears to be a method in Congress madness as far as national interest is concerned. Remember the infamous meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Chinese Ambassador Luo Zhaohui, which his party kept denying but later admitted brazenly.

The controversy erupted during Chinese incursions in Doklam, Ladakh and in the midst of Kashmiri separatists making an appeal to the Dragon to help them seek ‘Azadi’. The nation has not forgotten the bizarre demands of the Congress in seeking proof of surgical strikes by the Indian Army in PoK on September 29, 2016 and air-strikes in Balakot inside Pakistan on February 26 this year. The party openly took the side of Pakistan, which has been aggressor of four wars and the ongoing proxy war of terrorism.

The co-relation between debate over Article 370 in Rajya Sabha and the latest series of statements by the Congress leaders have exposed the party which is out and out for Pakistan. The Congress Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha first talked about UN role in Kashmir and later in a desperate bid termed the Valley as a concentration camp. In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad kept giving figures about Muslim population in Pir Panchal and the so-called Chenab Valley to bring home the point that J&K was a Muslim dominated state. Later, he ended up by describing those as ‘paid supporters’ who were seen on video footage having lunch with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

In the backdrop of the Congress role during and before the repeal of Article 370, the people of India have reconciled with the fact that there is no need of enemies like Pakistan and separatists when the ‘Khangress well-wishers’ are around.