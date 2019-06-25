With ball, Tendulkar junior helps England ahead of Australia clash

Agency

London: A Tendulkar helped England ahead of their World Cup clash against Australia — not the man who owns almost all the batting records but the boy who aspires to shine with the ball.

Aiming to live up to his illustrious surname, Arjun Tendulkar ran in fast and bowled at the England batsmen on the eve of their big-ticket clash against arch-rivals Australia.

The son of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar Monday marked his run-up at the Lord’s nets during England’s practice session, drawing, on expected lines, the attention of those present at the mecca of cricket. Sporting an orange t-shirt, Arjun could be seen bowling to England batsmen under the watchful eyes of the team’s spin bowling consultant, Saqlain Mushtaq.

This is not the first time that Arjun has bowled in the nets for England. In 2015, as a 15-year-old, he was part of the group of net bowlers which helped England prepare for the second Ashes Test against Australia.