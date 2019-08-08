With Article 370 gone, discrimination will end in J&K

The decision to abrogate Article 370 is getting overwhelming support from the people of Jammu. They feel a sense of accomplishment, not only for end to psychological barriers but with regard to opportunities in development. They genuinely feel that the era of discrimination will be a nightmare of the past.

Vimal Gupta, President, Raj Tilak Road Traders Association hailed the courageous and bold step regarding abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. He said that earlier people of Jammu and Kashmir were suffering a lot due to this controversial Act and their grievances remained unaddressed, but now after becoming UT, the people are hopeful that all necessary steps would be taken to mitigate their sufferings besides preserving Dogra culture and heritage. The Central Government should initiate necessary steps for preservation of Dogra culture so that coming generation can remain in touch with years-old culture and traditions. He said that people of Kashmir Valley are also satisfied with scrapping of Article 370. Gupta appealed to the Central Government to probe huge bungling of Kashmiri politicians, who are involved in scams worth crores besides booking them under law.

Appreciating the step taken by Narendra Modi Government, Mahul Rajput, a scholar hoped that the decision would prove to be a boon for youth of Jammu and Kashmir. He said people, whether youth, women or PoJK refugees will get their due share after abrogation of Article 370. He further said that Modi Government has taken a wise decision, which was the need of hour. “PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have created history. The historic decision is in the interest of nation. Understanding pain of people of Jammu, Modi fulfilled his promise. We are very much thankful to him for the historic decision,” Rajput said.

Geeta Devi, a working woman, welcomed scrapping of Article 370 by the initiative taken by the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah. She said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of their due share in various spheres while Kashmiri politicians looted the wealth unabatedly. Now after repealing of Article 370, the people of Jammu are hopeful of new era and hoped that huge development will take place in J&K. Moreover, unemployed youth of Jammu will also get employment avenues after re-organisation of Jammu and Kashmir. She further appealed to the Prime Minister to take necessary measures for providing reservation to womenfolk, which has not been provided to them till date.

Jaseel Singh Slathia, President Mandli JK Surya Gram Vikas Samiti said that Article 370 was a cancerous disease of the State of Jammu and Kashmir which has successfully been operated upon by the Modi Government. This disease swallowed thousands of innocent youths and security personnel from all over the country during past three decades in particular. Abrogation of this Article is the real Shradhanjali to all those who sacrificed their lives in the State during this period. Not only the people of Jammu and Kashmir but the families of security personnel in the country feel relieved by the step taken by the Modi government. The country’s economy remained worst affected because the special status siphoned the lion’s share of our economy. JK being a union territory has a bright future and will prosper now onwards, he said. Slathia congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for this bold step which has created history.

Raju Saluja, President of Hanuman Market Traders Association, Purani Mandi said, “We were waiting for this decision for the past 72 years. Modi has fulfilled the commitment made with people of country in general and Jammu and Kashmir in particular.”

He said that due to Article 370, the then Jammu and Kashmir State has not witnessed so much development and people were forced to run from pillar to post for employment, medical and educational facilities and other purposes but now after repealing of Article 370, the people of Jammu are hopeful that they usher in a new era.

He further hoped that all modern facilities will be provided to residents of Jammu and Kashmir without any bias. Now, the newly formed Jammu Kashmir Union Territory will be brought under One Flag and One Constitution and there will be no place for anti-national elements, he added.

Surinder Kour, BJP leader wholeheartedly welcomed repealing of Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir. She said that the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh got freedom after passing 72 years in slavery.

She said people of J&K were struggling since long for abrogation of Article 370 and now after its repealing, entire Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions are celebrating the moment.

Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister and Home Minister, she asserted that all residents of Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of castes, creeds and religions are with the Prime Minister. “It is a historic moment for Jammu and Kashmir. Entire population of the State is thankful to Modi for fulfilling their long pending demand,” she added.