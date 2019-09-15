With Art 370 gone, J&K ushers in a new era of hope, promise

Hope has taken over despair and desperation in Jammu and Kashmir after revocation of the temporary provision of Article 370 with people looking towards new vistas of opportunities in development, employment and fulfillment of aspirations. Jammu region is particularly jubilant over the dream coming true about total integration of the erstwhile Dogra State with Indian domain that is bound to have positive impact on the psyche of the people, who suffered deprivation at the hands of Kashmir centric political class over the years. They are not expecting any special treatment or privileges but hope to get their due as equal partners in the rechristened Union Territory.

Sanjay Gupta, businessman, said that the country is always on the top priority for the people of Jammu. He said that Prime Minister and Home Minister took a wise decision by lifting the controversial Articles 370 and 35A from J&K. He asked the people of Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is working for the welfare of people of the country and the lifting of Articles will bring the people of J&K at par with the citizens of the country.

He asserted that the people are confident that the Jammu region would get its due share as earlier the same was diverted to Kashmir by the successive governments. He hoped that removal of Article 370 will bring investment and development in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Kamlesh Kumar (Amit), BJP District Jammu Treasurer welcomed the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. He said that the BJP government at the Centre did an unbelievable work by scrapping Articles 370 and 35A. He said the people of Jammu region have been suffering due to the Kashmir-centric policies of successive governments for the past seven decades. He said that a new ray of hope has emerged among the people of Jammu after the abrogation of Article 370. He hoped that removal of Article 370 will bring investment and development in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. “The people are confident that the Jammu region would get its due share as earlier the same was diverted to Kashmir by the successive governments,” he added.

Vivek Bangwal, a social activist said that the majority of the people in J&K State are elated over the scrapping of various provisions of Article 370, Article 35A and reorganization of the State into two Union Territories. He said the initiative will augment industrialization in the region thus creating ample avenues for youth in terms of jobs and entrepreneurship. He said the common man of Jammu has got nothing with this Article except step-motherly treatment in every sector whether education or employment in government sector. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for revoking Articles 370 and 35A, saying the decision would prove to be a boon for the people of J&K.

Appreciating the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, Vani Kapoor, a housewife emphasized that the women will get most out of it.

She said that earlier the daughters of J&K married outside the J&K were deprived of several rights. “Now after the abrogation of Article 370, women of J&K are feeling elated as they shall now enjoy equal status at par with other women living across the length and breadth of the country,” she added.

Vani asserted that only due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu people would now get opportunities at par with other citizens of the country.

Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for taking care of aspirations of Jammu people by repealing Article 370, Vikrant Kapoor, President Hindustan Shiv Sena said that at last someone kept his words and fulfilled the promise made with Jammu people, who were earlier deceived by all successive Governments over the issue. Jammu region was always discriminated by a hand-full of political leaders, for whom Valley and personal interests were always supreme. Now with the reorganisation of J&K into two Union Territories, J&K and Ladakh, people are hopeful that Jammu will witness a new era of unprecedented development and progress.