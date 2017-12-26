Winter vacations likely from Jan 1

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The School Education Department is likely to order winter vacations in summer zone schools in Jammu division from January 1, 2018 to January 12, 2018.
Director School Education Ravinder Singh said, “We have recommended to the government the schedule for the winter break from January 1. And, the formal orders in this regard are likely to be issued within days.”
