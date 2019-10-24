Winter Session of Parliament from Nov 18 to Dec 13

Agency

New Delhi: The next session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will commence on November 18 and is likely to conclude on December 13, according to an official communication.

This is the second session of 17th Lok Sabha and the 250th Session of the Rajya Sabha, for which the Upper House has planned some commemoration events.

“The Second Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Friday, December 13, 2019,” a statement from the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

“The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Monday, November 18, 2019, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Friday, December 13, 2019,” Rajya Sabha secretary general Desh Deepak Verma said in a communication.