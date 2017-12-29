Winter coaching camp commences at Shrine Board’s Sports Complex

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: For promoting sports and games among the youth of Katra, its surrounding areas and other parts of the State for equipping them with the requisite techniques, a 10-day Winter Coaching Camp, organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at its Sports Complex, commenced here.

During the camp, boys and girls in the age groups of 14-16 years, 17-19 years, and men and women of 20 years and above, will be provided coaching in the disciplines of athletics, archery, basketball, shooting and volleyball by the highly experienced coaches.

The camp commenced with oath taking ceremony by the participants where players pledged to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship and abide by the Sports Policy of the Sports Complex.

Anshul Garg, Additional CEO of the Shrine Board, inaugurated the Coaching Camp.

He impressed upon the participants to draw optimum benefit from the expert coaching, equipment and other facilities made available at the Sports Complex and improve their game to win medals in sports events at various levels.

Later, Garg also gave away medals to the winners and runners up of the second-day Badminton Tournament organised by the Sports Complex, in which 47 members of the Sports Complex took part besides to those who excelled in the 10 metre Rifle Shooting Championship in which 37 shooters from Doda and Reasi Districts participated.

Ashok Kumar, Director Sports of the Shrine Board, dwelt on the various sports events organized by the Board in the past months.

Among those present on the occasion were Dr. Arvind Karwani and Amit Vermani, Dy. CEOs, Naresh Singh, Additional SP Katra, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Joint Secretary, J&K State Sports Council and other prominent citizens, sports lovers, youth and students of the area.