Winter camp concludes at BSF School

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A winter camp for school children organised at BSF School Jammu since Dec 21, 2017 concluded on Friday.

The camp was inaugurated by Principal Dr S. K Shukla in the school campus. During the camp students were involved in various activities.

Wall paintings by the students were the highlight of the camp.

They learned wall painting techniques such as how to prepare the wall for painting etc.

They did painting on the topics to include India’s first line of defence, Madhubani paintings, folk paintings etc. Over 30 students attended the camp. Dr S. K Shukla, Principal BSF School emphasised that such activities of children play a vital role in their grooming besides being a source of entertainment. He also encouraged the students who took part in the camp.