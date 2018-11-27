Share Share 0 Share 0

Come winters Kashmir Valley becomes abuzz with the chirping of around three lakh winged-visitors so is Gharana Wetland near Jammu. These visitors come from as far as Central Asia and Europe and State Government agencies have to bear no cost on their infrastructure. The flow of winged visitors outnumber human tourists who visit Valley in winters and government has to invest hugely in development of infrastructure to attract them. Most of the natural habitats of these foreign visitors have been vandalised by encroachers and unchecked concretisation, disposal of untreated waste with rising noise pollution have shrunk the area for nesting for the visitors. The worst example is the Gharana wetland in Jammu which used to receive large number of winged tourists today has very few of them stopping here. The large flock of avian visitors find the climate more habitable than the freezing cold of Siberia, China, Japan and other countries in northern hemisphere. As the winter progresses in the region arrival too would see an upward movement. Most of the natural habitats of these birds are under threat and the transit period is mostly an egg laying season but the increasing noise pollution around the wetlands, however, remains an irritant as it is putting off the visiting birds. Poaching goes unchecked which too has affected the arrival in recent times and today a major part of avian visitors take refuge in Punjab and other states like Rajasthan and Gujarat. The birds start their long-distance flight from various places like Siberia, China and Japan in October in view of freezing temperatures, which makes food scarce for them in their natural summer habitats. The arrival changes the landscape and brings cheers to bird-watchers which should be protected at any cost before the unchecked and rampant urbanisation steal this unique show from the coming generation.