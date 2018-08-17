Winds of change blowing in Jammu, Kashmir regions: Mir

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: President JKPCC G.A Mir said that winds of change are blowing in Kashmir and Jammu region and Congress is emerging as a first choice in three regions of the State in view of the consistency in its policy and secular credentials.

Addressing a meeting of the prominent leaders and delegates of the party from Inderwal and Kishtwar here on Friday, PCC Chief said that people in Jammu and Kashmir regions feel cheated from their respective parties whom they voted to majority in 2014 to BJP in Jammu region, while PDP in Kashmir with opposite and contrary slogans and agenda.

“Two parties had no mandate to join hands but they did so, against the wishes of people. Still people expected them to deliver and come up to their expectations, which they utterly failed because of inherent contradictions. The two parties badly divided the people on regional and religious lines and vitiated the overall social and secular atmosphere besides failure to deal with the security environment, finally left a state of political uncertainty,” he said.

Mir lauded the efforts of the Governor’s administration for bringing the administration on rails and initiatives for ULB and Panchayat Elections after nullifying the regressive amendment in the Panchayat Raj by the PDP-BJP Government and restoring direct elections to Sarpanch.

Vice President PCC & MLA Inderwal G.M Saroori charged the PDP-BJP Government in the State for creating a mess of the whole situation and worst ever misrule in the history of the State. He said that Congress would stage a comeback in the next elections, as people of all sections and regions trust Congress for its secular approach.

Vice President PCC, Raman Bhalla said that 2014 elections were held in a totally polarised atmosphere and the BJP exploited the religious emotions of people but totally surrendered for the hunger of power.

Mula Ram Vice President PCC, Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, General Secretary Th Manmohan Singh, Senior Congress leaders Haider Sheikh, DCC Presidents Kishtwar Mohinder Parihar, Th Hari Singh Chib, Th Rangil Singh, Ch Farooq, Suman Bhandari, Gulam Qadir Sheikh, Asgar, Sewa Ram, Noor Hussain, Chaman Lal and Sultan also spoke on the occasion.