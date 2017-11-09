Will try to meet separatists: Interlocutor

Calls on Omar, Hakeem, Mir, Tarigami

Srinagar: The Centre’s special representative for Jammu and Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, on Wednesday said he would try to meet separatist leaders as part of government’s efforts to resolve the issues facing the state through a sustained dialogue.

He is on a five-day visit to the state and will spend two days in Jammu where he will hold talks with Governor N N Vohra, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and various delegations.

“I will try my best,” Sharma told reporters when asked if he would go an extra mile to meet the Hurriyat Conference leaders.

The Joint Resistance Forum, a conglomerate of three separatist organisations–the hardline and moderate factions of the Hurriyat Conference and the JKLF–had announced that they would not meet with him and dubbed his appointment a “time-buying tactic” of the Centre.

On his engagements so far, Sharma said his meetings had gone well.



What is his mandate: Cong Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief G A Mir on Wednesday said the party would seek answers from the Centre’s special representative for Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, about his mandate and the purpose of holding a dialogue with various stakeholders in the state. Sharma, who is on a five-day visit of the state, will meet the JKPCC chief today. “We are meeting the interlocutor (in Srinagar) and we would like to ask him whether he had come to deal with the law and order situation (in Kashmir) as a policeman to gain short-term peace or his efforts are aimed at finding a long- term solution (to Kashmir problem),” Mir told reporters here. He said the Centre was not unveiling a roadmap and the party was not aware of the purpose of the dialogue. “The Congress is the only party which dealt successfully with various issues like Punjab, Assam and Manipur. As far as Kashmir is concerned, the Congress kept its doors open for a dialogue and even initiated talks in the past,” he said while referring to the 1975 accord between former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. The state Congress chief said the former prime minister brought Sheikh into the mainstream after 22 years of struggle to give a stable government to the people of the state.

“I met a lot of people. I wish that peace returns to Kashmir very soon and a political solution also comes as quickly as possible,” he added.

Dineshwar Sharma called on former chief minister Omar Abdullah at his residence here to discuss the situation in the state.

“Mr Dineshwar Sharma & I met at my residence in Srinagar this morning. We discussed the prevailing situation in the state as also steps that can be taken to make his visits to the state more meaningful,” Omar tweeted.

Talking to media persons Omar expressed hope that Sharma would broaden his ambit to hold talks to resolve the Kashmir issue. Staying in a guesthouse and waiting for the people to come to meet him will not work,” Omar said.

The former Chief Minister said Sharma had messaged him that he wanted to meet. ” Omar said, adding, his party has so far not received any formal invitation from the interlocutor for a meeting.

"We discussed the prevailing situation in the state, as also steps that can be taken to make his visits to the state more meaningful", Omar said.

Sharma, who is on a five-day visit of the state, also met CPM leader M Y Tarigami, who represents south Kashmir’s Kulgam constituency in the assembly. He also had meetings with PDF Chairman Hakeem Yasin and DNP President Ghulam Hassan Mir said that Government of India is not doing any favour to the people of the state but the whole country by announcing dialogue process. The three leaders addressed a press conference after meeting the centre’s representative.

Tarigami said that they stressed upon Sharma to continue the dialogue process to make it credible and sustainable.

“It is not a favour to the people of the Jammu and Kashmir, but a legitimate concern and duty of the Government of India to continue the dialogue process,” Tarigami told reporters.

He said that more the dialogue process is delayed, more problems it will create for the people and compound them.

“Dialogue is the only option but needs to be sustainable and institutionalised. We stressed that the statements from the BJP functionaries impacted the process. Our point of view was to continue dialogue for peace. It should not be peace first and then dialogue.”

“We told him that the alienation of people needs to be addressed,” he said.

He said that they told Sharma that Articles 370 and 35A should not be fiddled with. Tampering or abrogating them is not acceptable to the people of the state.

“Prime Minister should address the parliament and assure the people of the state that Article 35A will be protected and not tampered with. Attorney General of India should submit in the Supreme Court that centre will safeguard the Article 35A.”

“These Confidence building measures must be done for sustainable dialogue on Kashmir,” he said.

“We told him that an impartial, credible commission should be set up to probe killings that have happened in Kashmir so that their families know who killed their relatives,” he said.

He said that they insisted that the political prisoners languishing in jails should be released and their cases reviewed. And the youth arrested in 2016 must be released and their cases withdrawn.

“Security forces and their bunkers in civilian population must be reviewed and removed,” he said.

He said that they told the representative that it is the responsibility of GoI to make the process credible which will be a favour to whole country.

“The dialogue process should not die before it is born as that will be a disservice to the people of the country,” he said.