Will Smith is writing a book

Share Share 0 Share 0

Los Angeles: Will Smith has revealed he is writing a book, which will be full of “stuff” he has gathered over the years.

The 49-year-old actor is collaborating with self-help author Mark Manson, who wrote “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k”, on the project.

Smith took to Instagram to share the news on what will be his first official book.

“I’m writing a book! I got years and years of stuff I want to say, and I’m finally going to write a book for y’all,” the actor said in the video which also featured Manson.

Smith then asked the writer, “Are you feeling confident? Are you feeling like we’ll be able to do transcendent art with this book?”

To which Manson replied, “I spent the last six months with crippling anxiety, but today I feel great.”

The “Bright” actor then joked that they are meeting five publishers for the book and they will go with the “highest bidder”.

“We’re going to be meeting with five publishers… We’re gonna pick one. And if I had to take a guess, I feel very confident that we’re gonna go with the highest bidder… I’m just saying,” Smith quipped.

Manson, on the other hand, revealed that the book is due next year.

“I grew up watching this guy after school. It’s a true honor to work with @willsmith and help him share his incredible life with the world. Look for a book from us in 2019!” he wrote on Instagram.

According to reports, the book will be a combination of memoir and inspirational experiences. (PTI)