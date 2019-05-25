Will preserve Art 35A, 370; committed to regional autonomy: Farooq

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday flagged preservation of Articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution besides grant of regional autonomy to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh as main plank of his party while exuding confidence that it will form next government in the State on its own.

“Gear up for assembly elections”, Dr Farooq Abdullah told enthusiastic National Conference workers and functionaries at a reception at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here on Friday evening, on his arrival after clean sweep of the party in all the three Lok Sabha seats it contested in just concluded elections.

He declared that National Conference is well poised to register massive victory in all the three regions in the upcoming assembly elections and assured that after formation of the government with absolute majority, it will work towards fulfilling the regional aspirations of the people by grant of regional autonomy under the superintendence of the State Government. He said no section of the society should nurture a feeling of deprivation. This is in consonance with the policies and programmes of his party which has all along strived for equal opportunities to every segment of the society and all the three regions. He solicited the support of the people in this effort and emphasised the need for strengthening bonds between Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Buddhists.

“Our agenda is to foster amity and bridge the gap between various sections of the society”, he said, adding that pluralistic ethos and inclusiveness is the greatest strength of the state. He also pledged that his party will work towards dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homes and hearths in the Valley. He said restoration of peace is a pre-requisite, which has to be restored back in the state.

Dr Farooq Abdullah said taking all the people along is political philosophy of National Conference, adding that his party believes in healthy political discourse. “We have to maintain and promote decency in politics”, he said and lauded the cadre for keeping away from reactionary politics. He stressed the need for strengthening the party, saying this will keep the cadre in good stead to face challenges confronting to the state.

On the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls, Dr Farooq Abdullah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hoped that justice will be done with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said rights of the people are needed to be protected and a sense of security instilled among them. He said the Centre will have to walk an extra mile in reaching out to the people, expedite development, complete rail project to link Kashmir with railways on immediate basis and lay emphasis on dependable road communication. He expressed concern over frequent road closures on the Srinagar Jammu highway and said this aspect is required to be taken care of for the sake of smooth mobility.

National Conference President complimented the people for reposing their faith in the party in the parliamentary elections and said it will be bounden duty of all the three Members of Parliament to work for preserving the secular ethos of the country. He said India belongs to all and this spirit has to be promoted and strengthened at all costs.

Congratulating Dr Farooq Abdullah on the victory of National Conference in the parliamentary elections, Provincial President Devender Singh Rana said this reinforces peoples’ immense faith in his and Omar Abdullah’s leadership.

“Dr Farooq is a towering leader, not only of the country but of the subcontinent as well, whose contribution has been gigantic in improving the condition of the people and strengthening bonds between different sections of the population”, he said.

Among those present on the occasion included former ministers Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Surjeet Singh Salathia, Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Shah Bukhari, Abdul Gani Malik and Babu Rampal former Legislators Rattan Lal Gupta, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Th. Kashmir Singh, Rachpal Singh, Qazi Jalal Ud Din, Tarlochan Singh Wazir, Dr Chaman Lal, Dr Kamal Arora, Bimla Luthra, Deepender Kour, Vijay Bakaya, Haji Mohd Hussain, Dr Gagan Bhagat, Suman Lata, senior leaders Jugal Mahajan, Gurdeep Singh Sasan, Dharamveer Singh Jamwal, Satwant Kour Dogra, Vijay Laxami Dutta, Chander Mohan Sharma, Anil Dhar, Mohinder Singh, S.S Bunty, Pradeep Bali, Dharshan Singh Azad, Abdul Gani Teli, Vijay Lochan, Ch. Arshad, Rajesh Bakashi, Dilshad Malik, Rashida Begum, Daljeet Sharma, Raj Kapoor, Somi Devi, Iftkhar Ahmad Choudhary, Nar Singh, Retd Brig KK Lakhanpal, Retd Col Rashid, Mohinder Gupta, Som Nath Khajuria, Bharti Sharma, Ravi Dogra, Dr Tara Chand, Naresh Bittu, Yashwardan Singh, Pankaj Kohli, Sian Dass, Ashok Dogra, Ashok Singh Manhas, M.K Yogi, Balwainder Singh, Puspa Dogra, Zurena Bibi, Reyaz Malik, Asha Mehra, Ashtosh Wali, Waris Gill, Rohit Bali, Rohit Kerni, Tejinder Singh, Nitish Gowsami, Ritesh Koul, Muzmil Malik, Sandeep Singh, Zamil Quershi, Rakesh Dogra, Devi Dayal Yogi, Varinder Pal Lakhotra, Sandeep Singh Jamwal, Zeeshan Rana, Riku Arora, Zaffar and Satnam Singh Bhatti.