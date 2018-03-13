Will police take action against BGSBU ‘anti-national’ students?

Share Share 0 Share 0

BLUNT BUTCHER

JAMMU: Rajouri is fast emerging as a den of anti-nationals, with police and its intelligence agencies behaving like ostriches.

Post elimination of three hardcore terrorists in Anantnag last night, the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Campus in the border Rajouri district is agog with anti-national activities, right under the nose of police. Followed by ‘Gaybana Nimaze Jinaza’, in memory of the slain terrorists, involved in ‘manufacturing ISIS module, among other terror activities, the students converged in the campus during dead of the night to protest against the action of the security forces.

Both, the Gaybana Nimaze Jinaza and night long protests, are sounding alarm bells for the Jammu region, signaling the arrival of ‘terror demon’ that has left the Kashmir Valley devastated.

The night-long protests speak of the extent of indoctrination carried out by the engineering student turned terrorist Eisa Fazli, who was among the three slain terrorists.

How come the police remained clueless about the happenings taking place in the varsity that has lately turned as a breeding ground for anti-national elements? Today’s happenings have already gone viral on social media but the police has preferred to downplay these by not taking any action. Not long ago, some of the students had openly defied the National Anthem, notwithstanding the fact that the function was being attended by Governor N N Vohra. The disrespect to National Anthem, the protests over the killing of terrorists and similar other incidents speak of the police failure that is fast vitiating the atmosphere in the border region with vested interests, both in the separatist camp and the so-called mainstream outfits, trying to have best of the ugly situation. In the previous incident, the police had intriguingly filed an open FIR despite the offenders clearly caught on the camera.

The police has also failed in checking the movements of students, which is reflected by the fact that Eisa was hugely indoctrinated to work for establishing Caliphate in Jammu and Kashmir. His activities have missed the attention of intelligence wings of the police department.

The police is also silent over the situation emerging in the campus that can’t be described as a good omen for peace of the Jammu region.

Last but not the least, the police must explain why no FIR has so far been registered against the students who openly raised pro-Pak and anti-India slogans in the campus. Just the other day, the police had taken no time in booking four youth of Nowshera for raising pro-Pakistan slogans. There seems to be a design. There appears to be a method in the madness of police.