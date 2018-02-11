Will police register FIR against Army in Sunjwan attack as well?

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

BLUNT BUTCHER

Three terrorists have been killed in Sunjwan Camp by the Indian Army so far and all eyes are now on the Jammu and Kashmir Police to see whether an FIR is being registered against the armed forces. Who knows who the dead terrorists are? They may be Pakistanis or Pakistani trained state subjects, who have waged a war against Indian nation by taking up arms, stones and secessionist campaign.

If the police do not lodge any FIR in the Sunjwan attack case then questions would be asked how an FIR was registered in the Shopian stone pelting case where the Army opened fire in self-defence, as it is doing in Sunjwan. After all, the stone pelters had gathered around the army vehicles in Shopian with the intention of killing. They were not showering flowers; they were pelting stones, which have the potential of killing a person, rather more painfully than gun-shots. If the visuals of the Shopian attack are put to display, the violent lynch mob can be seen using all their physical force and venom. Had they not been deterred by a few fire shots, none of the occupants in the army vehicles could have survived.

The two incidents within a week expose hypocrisy of the police, which has proven to be a puppet in the hands of politicians and to sing “His Masters Voice” (HMV).

The Jammu and Kashmir Police is boasting of working in tandem with the Army. In the post FIR controversy, the police chief made it amply clear by saying the army and the police had complete synergy in tackling terror. Had it been so, then the DGP would have remembered and acknowledged the warning of Army chief General Bipin Rawat, who minced no words in saying on 16th February 2017, “…stone-pelters, who try to disrupt anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir that they will be treated as ‘overground workers of terrorists’ and can be fired on”. He had not let any ambiguity and the message should have been taken loud and clear by those indulging in stone-pelting, which Jihadis call Intifaada. The 10 Garhwal Unit did what the Army chief had said. If the Jihadi stone-pelters have not understood the sane warning of the Army chief, they should remain prepared for the consequences as well. So should their apologists and the police, who sing ‘HMV’ by describing stone-pelters as ‘innocents’ or ‘misguided youth’.

By registering FIR against the Army in Shopian case, the police has emboldened the stone-pelters, who can surface anywhere and everywhere, no matter holding stones in their hands or guns.