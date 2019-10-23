Will PM ask at least his political colleagues in power from SC/ST to surrender reservation benefits?

By Daya Sagar

Going by “environment” on date and Article-334 still being there it may not be wrong in case some one observing from a distance infers that social and educational backwardness in independent India has instead percolated in more segments after 1947, otherwise how could it be that need for special support / reservations that was assessed as hardly 20% in services / education institutions only for SC/ST to be kept there just for 10 years has grown to the extent that even after 69 years people are still seen demanding beyond even more than 50% limit set by the Apex court as well as the dead line kept for ending the provision. Even in 2019 government has gone for 10% economic reservations.

Mohan Bhagwat on August 18, 2019 has said while addressing Gyanotsav-2076- Bharat Mein Pratiyogi prikshayein – Rashtriya Vimarsh: “Aarakshan ke paksh ke log, aarakshan ke vipaksh ke logon se vichar karke jab kuchh boleinge kareinge. Aur arakshan ke vipaksh mein jo hai vo arakshan ke paksh ke logon ka vichaar karke kuchh kareinge boleinge to tab iska hal ek minute mein nikal aayega .. bina kanoon ke .. bina niyam

ke … yeh sadbhawna jab tak sampooran samaj mein khadi nahin hoti is prashn ka hal koyi nahin de sakta … khada karne ka prayaas karna padega .. Voh sang kar raha hai”

Many say that in 1940s there could be no one better a mass/ community leader than Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar of the indian leadership which had taken up the job of writing the constitution of India to have the real feel and judgement of the quantum of special socio- administrative support that was needed to be provided to some segments of our society in Independent India so as to adequately prop them since they had remained under the rule of invaders and the unfair social discriminatory practices of ‘local’ community “bosses”. Article 334 : “Reservation of seats and special representation to cease after ten years” was approved by the constituent assembly along with Art-330 (Reservation of seats for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the House of the People Lok Sabha ), Art 332 ( Reservation of seats for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Legislative Assemblies of the States ), Art 335 (Claims of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to services and posts ).But after 69 years of appointed date not only the reservation of seats in the legislature and special representation like in state services / educational institutions for SC/ST are still but even some more categories have been added like Other Backward Classesthough only for education & services. The way things have been going on it is feared that the categories like OBC and others may also start demanding political reservations in legislature like ST and SC.And worst part is that resentment in general category and divisions in society are more is growing.

It might have been assumed by elders like Ambedakar and Nehru that individuals better of from among the nominated castes / tribes who may not needspecial support will on their own fore go that (benefit of reservations) in support of the real needy of their caste / tribe but that did not happen and large masses of real socially & educationally backwards from amongst the identified/ listed SC &ST have still not been able take the advantage since the real needy who were economically also very poor could not prepare for competitions/ not had better access to information and hence most of the benefits were shared / obtained generation after generation by a few families and social- educational backwardness is still being ‘used’ by the caste leaders for building pressures on the governments for carrying on the reservations without time limit. Constitution of India has been amended six times for extending reservations upto 2020. Governments so far have not worked to find out the reasons why the target of 10 years could not be achieved even in 70 years and have instead have been giving the benefits / carrying the provisions more on the basis of their ‘vote numbers ‘ rather than social and educational backwardness. Every next date a new community / segment / regional identity rises to seek reservation.

Not only that it appears that the ‘top political brass’ of the day in the recent times has shown intentions to even declaring reservations to stay permanent against the spirit with which Ambedkar ji had agreed to get it incorporated. since during NDA-II times even BJP President Amit Shah was quoted as having said in Bhawanipatna public rally on 4th April 2018 , he in a way appeared challenging all who stand by the Constitution of India when he said “mein sapasht karnachahtahoon, yeh bade sabhamein 50000 se jeyada log hain , Bharatiya Janta Party na reservation hataeygi na kisiko reservation hatane degi. Bharatiya Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi ne sapashtkiya hai desh ke samvidhan mein hamarabharosa hai , Baba Saheb Ambedkarne jo samvidhan banaeya hai oosmein til bharbhi reservation meinbadlaab karne ki kisi ki himmatnahin hai, Bharatiya Janta Party karne bhi nahin degi”. Not only that a senior leader who has remained a minister in almost all the Union Cabinets after 1980has been rather working for giving the Educational- Social Backward parameter a permanent feature as “Caste” demanding reservations for appointment of judges even in higher judiciary ( even on the floor of parliament) and none from the Political Elite of India has so far publically attempted to serve him with pious wisdom. But before asking for review of provisions in place ( surely not removal ) efforts have to be made to reach the families who have not been so far able to get the benefits of reservations so that no conventional leadership is able to exploit the innocent masses as has been done over last more than seven decades and also approach even those politically, administratively, economically sound from “their” castes / tribes to make them surrender the reservation benefits in favour of week families from their caste / tribe who are still distantly placed but not able to acquire quality education even to compete with the rich of their caste

Congress leader Manish Tiwari ji also recently opined for a review of reservation policies saying that “garibi sab se badapishda pan hai aur ab bosamay aa gya hai ki is baatpepunar par vicharhonachahiye ki eekishbeinsadimeiarakshan contextual hai kenahin.. pransangik hai ki nahinaurarakshankakyaaadharhonachahiye .. aur sab se behtar toe jehrahegakejaat ,samudaye, dharam se uparuthkararakshanko jo basis hai.. arakshanka jo aadhar hai ooskoaarthikbanadenachahiye”. No response and opinion from BJP leadership has come so far. Silence must be broken. BJP can afford to do so in the real interest of the down trodden even if some allies part off.

In 2020 7th amendment to Art-334 of constitution of India is due. Extension has to be given since objective has not been fulfilled even after 7 decades, but amendment must be with some modifications , may be like (i) No MLA/MP to contest 2nd time from a reserved constituency (ii) No other member of a family whose head had entered the services directly in gazetted services through UPSC/ State PSC as reserved candidate to be allowed benefit (iii) One who applies against reserved seats will not be recruited against open merit seats (iv) and the like .

The process could be started before 7th amendment to Art 334 due in 2020 by Prime Minister by asking the socio- economically – educationally better placed ‘caste members’ to surrender the reservation rights in Lok Sabha / Vidhan Sabha / Government services / Government institutions.? Will Modi do so?

(Daya Sagar is a Senior Journalist and a social activist can be reached at dayasagr45@yahoo.com)