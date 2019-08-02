WILL PENALTY WORK?

The new Motor Vehicle Amendments Bill, soon to be passed by Parliament, will increase the penalty for traffic violations by five to 10 times, bring in an automated mechanism for issuing driving licences and make auto manufacturers responsible for defective vehicles. The introduced amendments aim to improve road safety and help citizens in their dealings with transport departments. The amendments also aim to strengthen rural transport, public transport and last mile connectivity through automation, computerization and online services. Once the bill becomes a law, the stringent penalties are expected to reduce road accidental deaths, which in India come to around 1.5 lakh annually. Though the bill is well-intended and its passage in Parliament will be a step in the right direction, the biggest challenge will be one, its effective implementation by law enforcement agencies and second, prevention of misuse of the law. While most of the features of the bill are welcome, some aspects have the potential to be misused by the traffic police. The bill incorporates Good Samaritan guidelines in order to help road accident victims. The Bill defines good samaritan as a person who provides emergency medical or non-medical assistance to a road accident victim and provides rules to prevent harassment of such a person. Often, traffic police are reported to harass drivers and vehicle owners for inadvertent and trivial mistakes. There have been instances when traffic police penalize violators without registering their offences. In many cities, traffic police remains not just inactive but complicit in violations. In some drunk-driving cases, especially in small towns and cities without CCTV cameras on roads, traffic police officials allegedly accept bribes and let the violators go. The government must therefore ensure that there are safeguards for checking corruption by police through abuse of the law.