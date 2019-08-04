Will not allow Pakistan conspiracy to make our youth trapped in drugs: Mankotia

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: With a motive to channelise the energy of youngsters in positive direction, Chief Patron Dogra Kranti Dal NGO, Former MLA and NPP President Balwant Singh Mankotia on Sunday organised 10th marathon run in series against drug abuse which commenced from Jaganoo and concluded at Talmara. Marathon was organised by NGO Dogra Kranti Dal despite heavy rain near about 300 youth participated in the Marathon.

Showing deep concern over increasing drugs at Udhampur on such fast rate, Mankotia said that to make Udhampur drug free is our prime goal and we are working at Ground level by organising such marathons & sports activities.

Mankotia while addressing youth expressed his anxiety over the spread of Chitta named drug at such a fast rate during the past three years due to which many of the youngsters have lost their lives during the previous days in Udhampur. Mankotia said that it is the conspiration of neighbourhood country to make our youth concave by making them drug addict. He appealed all the political and non political parties to come along to make our city drug free. Mankotia demanded for the strict action against drug peddlers. He said that such type of awareness by organising such activities should be done periodically which is the only route for drawing youth away from drugs.

Later, Mankotia also felicitates first three winners with cash prize in which first prize Arun Kumar with Rs 3100, percent second prize Farjat Ali with Rs 2100 and third prize Amandeep with Rs 1,100.

Sarpanch Sanjeet Sharma, Naib Sarpanch Mohan Lal, Panch Rakesh Kumar, Panch Gopal Krishan, Panch Radhey Sham, ex panch Ganesh Kumar, Omkar Verma, Sushil Verma, Rattan Chand, Darshan Thakur, Ravindra Raina, Shamsh Din, Ganesh Dutt, Yograj, Ram Murti, Ludhrmani etc were also present.