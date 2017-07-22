Who will make these parks neat and clean? Department of Floriculture is sleeping for a long time?

State Times News

JAMMU: For last couple of days the security forces who had pitched their tents in one of the gardens maintained by Department of Floriculture in Green Belt area of Gandhi Nagar have vacated the area.

While packing their bags and other items the security forces have left behind hundreds of sand bags in the park.

These sand bags were used by them as security cover to protect them in the event of some attack.

Besides their tents the security forces had also raised security picket in front of the residence of National Conference MLA from Nagrota Devender Rana.

Ironically, the floriculture department is yet to clear the debris and remove heaps of sand bags from the park.

Since large number of morning and evening walkers visit the park on daily basis they have been finding it a nuisance especially in the raining season.

The local residents claimed since parks are maintained by the department of floriculture it is their responsibility to clear the garbage and make it fit for walking.

The morning walkers informed initially we hoped the department would have taken note of the fact that the security forces have now removed their tents but for last couple of days no one has shown any interest in removing the sand bags.

The morning walkers urged the senior officers of the Department of Floriculture to expedite clearance of sand bags so that they can spend quality time in the clean and green environs of the park.