Will it backfire?

Share Share 0 Share 0

Ramzan has begun and so is the unilateral ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir. The day one has left a jawan injured and schools closed in Samba sector of Jammu as Pakistan violated the sacrosanct ceasefire. Nothing exemplifies the sheer political emptiness on Kashmir than the decision to declare a unilateral ceasefire in Kashmir. Not only do the ground realities in the troubled state of Jammu and Kashmir against such an ill-thought out move, but also the assumptions underlying this step are, to say the least. Far from this move preparing the ground for a return to normalcy, it will prepare the ground for an escalation in violence. Worst is ‘negative message’ it sends around the so-called stake holders that there is some vacuum which has blocked the very concept of security for the citizens and the residents of the state. Though Army has accepted ceasefire with caution it says the real story how perturbed would be the security man who has his life at stake in the terrorism battle. The terrorists and their supporters have nothing to lose nor do they have any religion or ideology except terrorism. All that hot pursuits carried out by the army today stands diluted and the ‘conditional clause’ in the ceasefire looks all farce. At the very least, the ceasefire will fritter away the gains of the last few months against the terrorists. At a time when the pressure was becoming unbearable and the terrorists were finding their space constricting by the day, the government by this decision has given a new lease of life to the terrorists by helping them consolidate and restore their networks and supply chains, it will undermine the confidence of the pro-India elements in the Valley. All that humanitarian aspects we talk today looks counter-productive to restore peace and tranquility harped for a long time. The way NIA raids have become silent looks political machinery has started resorting to pressure tactics so that real culprits in terror-funding never come in the public. The ceasefire means that not only the terror, finance networks will not be touched – even the armed terrorists will remain unmolested. A ceasefire would make sense if, after having established ascendancy over the adversaries, a sort of face saving was being offered to open negotiations.