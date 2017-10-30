Will grant regional autonomy if elected: Farooq Abdullah

Re-elected President NC

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Opposition National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah said on Sunday that the party would grant “regional autonomy” to various regions of the state if it comes to power in the next Assembly elections.

“We have to focus towards this also that we have so many regions in the state which have their own aspirations. We have to look towards them also. We had formed a committee on regional autonomy. (NC leader Mohammad Shafi Uri) submitted a report also on that in which eight regions of the state have been discussed,” Abdullah said while addressing a delegates’ session of his party at the Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium here, which took place after a gap of over 15 years.

He said granting “regional autonomy” to various regions of the state would restore the rights of the people and it was something which the state government did not have to seek from the Centre.

“We do not have to get it from Delhi. If God bestows us with success (in the polls), then the first thing which we will do once we are in the Assembly and take the chairs is to restore the rights of the people and in a legal manner by passing it under laws,” Abdullah said. He said the party would meet soon to discuss the issue.

“We are meeting in Jammu over the issue in which we will discuss how to give it a legal shape. I want to tell you from this stage that we will implement it,” he said.

Farooq Abdullah said if the Centre wanted to win the hearts of the people of Kashmir, it should restore the autonomy to the state.

“If we talk about the conditions of the accession and autonomy today, should we be labelled as traitors and anti-nationals? Is this the gift of our loyalty? We acceded to you (India) with love, but you did not understand our love and took away all that we had. Then you ask, why we do not embrace you.

“Remember this, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will not embrace you till you do not try to win the hearts of the people. And if you want to win our hearts, then return our autonomy to us,” he said.

The veteran leader said former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram was right in saying that he believed the Centre must consider the areas in which autonomy could be given to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, he expressed regret over what the Congress party had done to the state’s autonomy over the years when it was in power at the Centre.

“I regret what the Congress has done as well. They have taken away all that was ours. So, please return them now. What are you waiting for?” he asked.

Abdullah also criticised Army Chief General Bipin Rawat for his statements on Kashmir.

“The Centre thinks it can crush us with force. The general (Rawat) says the Army will continue to do its job. Listen to me general sahab, how many will you kill…How many will you arrest and put behind bars…We will not be afraid. Do not think that you will crush our emotions with guns…You cannot curb what we want,” he said.

The people of Kashmir were alive today and would be alive tomorrow as well, the former chief minister said, adding, “Do not try to browbeat us. The issue of Kashmir is a political one and till you do not resolve this political issue, peace will not be established (in the state).”

Attacking the Centre, he said, “You tell the Amarnath pilgrims not to spend a single penny on shopping in Kashmir as all of us are anti-nationals. We are not anti-national, you are anti-national because you have hurt our hearts. You (Centre) are not our providers, but our provider is God.”

Maintaining that New Delhi had “used many a tactic” in the past to curb terrorism in the Valley, Abdullah said, it was now saying that militancy was alive in Kashmir because of terror-funding from Pakistan.

“Now they say that money comes from Pakistan and other countries to keep militancy alive here…They have even arrested (Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed) Salahuddin’s son and grandson,” he added.

The NC chief alleged that the Centre was sending money to Kashmir to wipe out his party from the state.

Criticising demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the state, Abdullah said, “They (Centre) said demonetisation would put an end to militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, but it has increased.”

On the appointment of former Intelligence Bureau chief Dineshwar Sharma as the Centre’s interlocutor on Kashmir, Abdullah said talks were meaningless till there were statements calling for the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

“Talks cannot happen under the barrel of the gun. They will happen when your (Centre’s) hearts are clean, when you will not say that you want to abrogate Article 370. Talks are meaningless till then,” he said.

Abdullah also lashed out at BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav for his statements on Kashmir without pin-pointing any of his remarks.

Farooq Abdullah said Kashmir was incomplete without Pandits and his party wants them to return, though he opposed the idea of creating a separate homeland for them in the Valley. He said Kashmiri Pandits were part of the state and his party will strive to bring them back to the Valley. “Let me tell you that they have to return to Kashmir.

Kashmir is incomplete till they return. They are part of this state and we will bring them back. I do not accept this homeland (for Pandits). They have to live with Muslims here and Muslims will protect them,” he said.

Earlier, the party passed resolutions on several issues, including one on the return of Kashmiri Pandits.

“The tragic exodus of our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters is a dark chapter in history of J&K and remains a source of pain and agony for every conscientious citizen of the state.

“Their dignified return and rehabilitation remains unfulfilled and no headway has been made in this direction,” he said.

“While the stakeholders might differ on the features of the return and rehabilitation initiative, there is overwhelming unanimity over the need to take all possible steps to facilitate their return with utmost honour and dignity,” the resolution read.

During the delegate session, Farooq Abdullah was re-elected as the President of the oldest party in Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of 15 years.

Farooq Abdullah (80) was re-elected unanimously at the session held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium where thousands of party delegates participated in the day-long session.

He was first appointed as the party president in 1981 and had continued to hold the post, except from 2002 to 2009.

In 2002, in a similar function held at the same venue, Farooq Abdullah had passed the baton to his son, Omar Abdullah, who was then a minister of state for external affairs in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.

Omar Abdullah, however, resigned from the post in 2009 after taking over as the chief minister of the state. In January 2009, Abdullah was again elected party president and he continued to hold the post.

There were reports that owing to old age and health, Farooq Abdullah might step down once again make his son the party president.

Farooq Abdullah himself said at the function that he did not wish to continue.

“I thank you all for electing me president but I did not want to continue as the party president as I’m getting old.

Doctors have so far not been able to invent an injection to reverse ageing, even as I’m myself a doctor,” he said.

“I wanted Omar to take this responsibility, so that you leave me, but he said no. He had told me that he will take this responsibility some day. But I want to assure you that he will have to take this responsibility one day,” he said amid loud cheers from party activists.

On the occasion, Omar Abdullah congratulated his father and said becoming the party president in 2002 was a mistake he did not want to repeat.

He said Farooq Abdullah wanted them to take away the responsibility from his shoulders and he forced party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar to call delegates’ session for new election.

“I requested him a lot and forced him saying that in 2002, a similar function was held here and that time party choose me as president. Today, my experience tells me that perhaps we made the decision in hurry and we should not have let you (go),” Omar Abdullah said.

He said the party needed Farooq Abdullah more because of the prevailing situation in the state.

“Whatever happened, has happened. But this time, I am not ready to repeat that mistake…and in today’s time, when our state is facing so many difficulties and challenges and when the NC is being targeted, we cannot leave you,” he said.

The former chief minister told Farooq Abdullah that the party was behind him and would benefit from his experience.