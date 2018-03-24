Will Govt move amendment to Constitution to facilitate appointment of delimitation commission?

Share Share 0 Share 0

PDP-BJP Agenda of Alliance – A way forward to peace, stability–Part-II

A LOOK THROUGH THE MIST

Demands for reorganisation of areas of J&K or in other words for trifurcation of J&K have also started coming again. Earlier people used to talk of regional councils. Under the present system indicators and political understandings the people of Ladakh and Jammu regions have been alleging that they are discriminated politically, administratively and economically. Leadership from Kashmir Valley has so far opposed reorganisation / trifurcation of J&K. Let us, in an unbiased manner have look at vital key indicators that can be identified from constitutional/ legislative, administrative/ governance, social and development/ economic angles.

As per Section-50 of J&K Constitution (1957) the Legislative Council (LC) has to have 28 elected members and eight nominated members. Out of these 28 MLCs there have to be 14 elected members from Jammu Region,12 elected MLCs Kashmir Region and two from Ladakh region.

So, as regards Legislative Council region wise distribution has been done for representatives (MLCs) under Section -50 of J&K Constitution. But as regards Legislative Assembly no regionwise distributions of single member constituencies (MLAs) has been made in Section-47 of J&K Constitution that mentions only total number of MLAs and in sub-Section-3 of Section-47 it has been laid down that upon the completion of each census, the number, extent and boundaries of the territorial constituencies (MLAs) shall be readjusted by such authority ( Delimitation Commission in general ) and in such manner as the Legislature may by law determine.

The procedure and basis for distribution of Members in Legislative Assembly (MLAs) over the State has been laid down in Section-4 {2- (a-I to iv )} of the Jammu & Kashmir Representation of Peoples Act 1957 ( Act No. IV of 1957).

For making a rational distribution 5 guiding parameters (1.Population 2.Geographical Compactness 3.Nature of Terrain 4. Facilities of Communication 5. and like considerations) have been mentioned for the Delimitation Commission to work with. So, a Delimitation Commission is to be constituted for the purpose after every ten yearly general population census for making any required changes( like number of seats reserved for SC and rotation of reserved constituencies) in view of to any changed circumstances.

In 1951 through an adhoc delimitation based on only estimated population of State as 40 lakh (including Pakistan occupied areas of Indian State of J&K – POJK ) 30 MLAs were kept for Jammu Region , 43 for Kashmir Region and shadow provision of 25 MLAs was made for Pakistan occupied areas of J&K (POJK).

But even after a detailed Jammu & Kashmir Representation of Peoples Act 1957 (Act No. IV of1957) was enacted number of MLAs for Kashmir Region have remained more than Jammu Region although constitutionally as per Section-50 of J&K Constitution Jammu Region has 14 elected Member Legislative Council (MLCs) as against only 12 MLCs for Kashmir Region. This fact was also raised by me before the Delimitation Commission in 1994 but so strangely the commission had distributed 46 MLAs out of 87 (revised strength) over Kashmir valley that had constitutionally just 12 elected MLCs and so unfairly only 37 MLAs out of Jammu region where constitutionally there existed 14 elected MLCs.

The Delimitation Commission in 1994-95 had worked in such an irrational manner even after the detailed well speaking J&K Representation of Peoples Act 1957had been drafted/passed by J&K Legislature where under atleast 4 (Geographical Compactness 2. Nature of Terrain 3. Facilities of Communication 4 And the like ) out of 5 parameters as laid down there in surely could tilt the balance in Legislative assembly towards Jammu region.

Had the conditions on ground been not so justified Jammu region areas would not have a strong case before the Constituent Assembly worth constitutionally keeping 14 elected MLCs for Jammu Region as compared to only 12 for Kashmir region . So, the Delimitation Commission distributing more (46) MLAs for Kashmir region than for Jammu Region (37 MLAs ) is beyond any logical & fair understanding. Under fair trial it should have been Jammu Region to have 45 to 46 MLAs.

No doubt there existed enough scope to correct even the Delimitation Commission order of April 1995 but no political party objected to that even politically although there was enough scope for challenging the Delimitation order of 1995 before the High Court / Apex Court. A scientific study based on the five parameters laid down in Section-4 {2- (a-I to iv )} of the Jammu & Kashmir Representation of Peoples Act 1957 ( Act No. IV of1957) had been done by writer in 1993 based on 1981 census, had been made public through media and had also been submitted to Delimitation Commission in 1994 where in it had been shown that there exited fair scope for distributing 45-46 MLAs over Jammu region, 36-37 MLAs on Kashmir region and 5-6 MLAs over Ladakh Region but neither it was taken care by the commission nor was used by the leadership of Jammu region for making a case.

To be continued

(Daya Sagar, Sr Journalist and social activist, can be reached dayasagr45@yahoo.com)