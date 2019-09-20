Will create new paradise in Kashmir: Modi

STATE TIMES NEWS

Nashik: Blaming the Congress for the plight of Kashmiris for decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for “hugging each Kashmiri and creating a “new paradise” in the valley.

Launching the BJP’s poll campaign for the next month’s Maharashtra Assembly elections, Modi said a lot of efforts are being made from across the border to foment violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have to create a new paradise (in Kashmir)… hug each Kashmiri,” he said.

Trust SC on Ram Mandir: PM slams loudmouths

Nashik: Panning ‘loudmouths’ for their chatter on an out-of-court resolution to the Ram temple issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Supreme Court is hearing the Ram Mandir case and called for having faith in the judiciary. At a rally here ahead of next month’s Maharashtra Assembly elections, Modi appeared taking potshots at ally Shiv Sena over its remarks on Ram temple issue.

He did not name the Sena or any of its leaders, but his terming those speaking on a sub-judice matter ‘loudmouths’ led to speculation that his barb was aimed at the BJP’s junior alliance partner. “For God’s sake, I request (such) people to trust the judiciary of India,” Modi said.

“I am amazed at the ‘Bayan Bahadurs and Badbole’ (loudmouths) on the Ram Mandir issue. Every one in the country respects the Supreme Court. The apex court is hearing the case. I want to tell these people with folded hands to have faith in the judicial system,” Modi said.

Shiv Sena has been demanding construction of the Ram temple and asking the Modi government to take steps in that direction like it did on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday demanded that the Centre take a “courageous decision” to bring in a law to build a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“It has been our demand from last year that a special law must be brought in and Ram Mandir should be built… The issue has been going on since 1992. How many years should we wait? We are hearing that the issue is in the final stages in the court. We appeal to the courts to give it decision on the issue.

“However, beyond that we expect that Centre should not wait for court order and use it powers. The Centre took a courageous step in abrogating Article 370. It is out request that the Centre would do the same for Ram Mandir issue,” the Sena chief had told reporters here.

Reacting to Modi’s remarks, the NCP hoped that he will stick to his words and respect the apex court’s verdict on the sensitive matter.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said his party has always felt that the SC ruling in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute matter should be respected and accepted by all.

“We are also saying that the SC’s decision should be respected and accepted. Hope the prime minister will stick to his words and implement and respect the decision the Supreme Court will give,” he said.

The decision to revoke provisions under Article 370 was a decision for the unity of India, Modi said. “This decision is going to be the medium of fulfilling the aspirations and dreams of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“A lot of efforts are being taken from across the border to spread unrest and disbelief and foment violence in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“The youth, mothers and sisters in Jammu and Kashmir have made up their mind to come out of the long period of violence. They want development and new job opportunities,” he said.

Modi said, “We had promised that we will make new efforts to curb the problems in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Today I can say with satisfaction that the country has started walking towards fulfilling those dreams”.

The implementation of the Constitution in totality in Jammu and Kashmir wasn’t just the decision of a government but was done keeping in view sentiments of 130 crore Indians, he said.

“This decision was taken to bring out people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from violence, terrorism, separatism and corruption,” Modi said.

“Cattle don’t vote,” Modi said on criticism that his government’s programme to vaccinate 50 crore livestock is a political move.

The national animal disease control programme is aimed at eradicating foot and mouth disease and brucellosis in livestock and vaccinating over 50 crore livestock, including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs against foot and mouth disease.