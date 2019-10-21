Will Cong, Lutyens again seek proof about Indian pounding of terror camps in PoK

SPECIAL REPORT / ANCHOR

India has struck again against Pakistan-this time around on the three terror camps or launch pads located in the Neelam Valley — opposite the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara inside Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, in which 10 to 20 soldiers of the Pak army are reported to have been killed. This should worry the terror state in the neighborhood most. But, given the experience of the past few years, the tremors will be felt more in the Congress, the Lutyens media and the Khan Market Club of Tukde Tukde Gang.

With Pakistan going on denial mode, enough fodder is available for pseudo Indians to start questioning and asking for the proof, the same way they did after the surgical strike of September 29, 2016 in Pakistan and the air strike in Balakot deep inside Pakistan on February 26, this year.

As expected, Pakistan has gone whole-hog in countering the authenticity of the latest artillery strikes on terror pads carried out by Indian Army deep into PoK, indicating these false. Rejecting reports, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said, “Pakistan categorically rejects Indian media reports about alleged launch pads being targeted by India along the LoC”. He said Pakistan has called upon the P-5 countries (permanent members of the United Nations Security Council) to ask India to provide information about the terror launch pads. He said Pakistan is willing to arrange a visit of the P5 diplomats to those locations to expose “Indian falsehood”. Perhaps the Pakistan official is ignorant about Army Chief General Bipin Rawat making a formal declaration about the attack.

Given the experience, now is the time for some Indian leaders, Lutyens media and the Tukde Tukde Gang to join the rhetoric, brazenly and shamelessly. Will they seek proof again like they did in the aftermath of LoC surgical strike and Balakot air strike by putting the Modi led government in general and the Indian Army in particular in dock. They had sought proof; they sided with Pakistan which had gone in denial mode both the times. They did not trust their own army. This is political and social culture of this nation, which continues to remain in the ‘slavery syndrome’ of British and alien raiders earlier.

The irony of India is that due to political exigencies, the unscrupulous politicians don’t hesitate even to glorify and romanticise dreaded terrorists and their perpetrators. Did such a situation arise when the US eliminated Osama bin Laden in a well executed surgical strike in Abbottabad, close to the headquarters of Pakistan Army? Did Republicans or American media seek any proof? On the contrary, the Republicans showed high degree of solidarity and support to Democrat President because terror was not a threat to any particular party but to the whole of America.

In India it is different. The entire motivated segment will make the government and the army objects of ridicule, primarily in a bid to appease few segments of Indian society, which the politicians construe as their vote bank.

Indian politics will have to walk a long way to reach the milestone of decency. Mud-slinging, character assassination and criticism for the sake of criticism is rule of the game. Party politics precedes the national interest. Majority of politicians in India are so insensitive that they cannot hesitate in putting national security in jeopardy to further their vested interest.