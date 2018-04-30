Will China side India in its fight against Pak-sponsored terrorism

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have once again fulfilled formality of cordial talks with commitment to cooperate further in area of counter-terrorism. But only some days ago, China defended Pakistan against Narender Modi calling rouge nation Pakistan a terror-export-factory. Bilateral declarations between India and China are thus simply formal ones with no practical value, because China has neither ever condemned nor will ever condemn Pakistan for its terror-activities against India.

Madhu Agrawal

Via-e-mail