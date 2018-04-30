Will China side India in its fight against Pak-sponsored terrorism

Dear Editor,
Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have once again fulfilled formality of cordial talks with commitment to cooperate further in area of counter-terrorism. But only some days ago, China defended Pakistan against Narender Modi calling rouge nation Pakistan a terror-export-factory. Bilateral declarations between India and China are thus simply formal ones with no practical value, because China has neither ever condemned nor will ever condemn Pakistan for its terror-activities against India.
Madhu Agrawal
Via-e-mail
