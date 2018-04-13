Will bring law for death penalty to rapists of minors: Mehbooba

Share Share 0 Share 0

Kathua rape-murder case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a bid to avoid a repeat of the Kathua rape and murder case, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the Jammu and Kashmir government will introduce a new law to ensure death penalty for those raping minors across the state.

While reassuring justice for the eight-year-old girl who was brutally gangraped and murder early this year, the CM said on Twitter, “I want to assure the entire nation that I stand committed not just to ensure justice for the minor girl but also seek exemplary punishment for those responsible for a crime whose brutal savagery has shamed humanity.”

She added, “We will never ever let another child suffer in this way. We will bring a new law that will make the death penalty mandatory for those who rape minors, so this case becomes the last.”

The CM’s remarks came at a time when the government is facing flak from all quarters over the probe into the case. Earlier in the day, the CM said proper procedures will be followed to ensure justice is served and the perpetrators are punished. “The Law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions & statements of a group of people. Proper procedures are being followed, investigations are on the fast track & justice will be delivered,” she said.

On the other hand, amid demands for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), state Directorate General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid said the Jammu and Kashmir police has no objection to hand over the case but it is as competent as any investigation agency to handle it. “If we can we fight terrorism and stone pelting, why can’t we carry out a professional investigation. Our officers are on deputation with the CBI,” Vaid said, while backing the crime branch team that have arrested eight persons till now.

The DGP also rejected as “misconception” claims that the crime branch team probing the matter had no member from the Jammu region while emphasising that police officers perform their duties rising above regional or religious identities.

Opposition National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, however, lashed out at the Chief Minister for not taking any action against two BJP ministers who had attended a rally held in support of the persons accused in the case.

“What rubbish! They are her ministers, not the Hon(ourable) PMs. The way for her to express her displeasure is to sack them in Jammu not come & leak her alleged displeasure in Delhi,” Omar wrote on his twitter handle.

He was responding to tweets by a journalist from a TV channel in which she had said Mehbooba had expressed displeasure over BJP Ministers actions in regard with this case.

However, the journalist later pulled down the tweet. “So even her displeasure wasn’t genuine & the tweet has had to be deleted so that a corrected version could be issued,” Omar said.

Meanwhile, the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has decided to hold a special meeting on Saturday to discuss the present status and the role of its alliance, the BJP, in the case.