Widening of Janipur Road; DB grants final opportunity

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Citizen Forum through its President R.K Chadha regarding the abandoned Shakuntla to Janipur fly-over project for widening the Amphalla – Janipur road and regard to de-congesting/widening of the Janipur – High Court Road, the Division Bench granted final opportunity to the State to file the decision taken based on the report filed RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service).

The fly-over project was proposed in 2008 and has been abandoned for some extraneous reasons.

A Division Bench of State High Court comprising Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta after hearing Adv Aditya Sharma for the PIL whereas Sr. AAG CM Koul for the State, granted last and final opportunity of two weeks’ time to place on record a decision taken by the respondents, based upon the report submitted by the RITES in regard to the issues.

During the course of the hearing Adv Aditya Sharma appearing on behalf of the petitioner submitted that there was a direction by the Court to the Planning Department as well as the Commissioner Secretary Finance Department to submit detailed report on DPR submitted by RITES and for the widening of road from Amphalla to Janipur.

Aditya Sharma further submitted that the State has to take decision for the existence of flyovers in future plans and a report had been filed where the RITES had proposed for Monorails, trams and Metro but as far as the Flyovers is concerned as their age is less so it has no existence in future plans.