Widening of Ambphalla-Janipur-High Court Road

Share Share 0 Share

Dear Editor,

“Justice delayed is Justice denied” with this pharase, I want to become the eye opener of the authorities who at the helm of affairs are tactically delaying the much needed widening of road from Ambphall-Janipur to High Court. Every now and then this accident prone road is taking lives of innocent public and making others handicapped by accidents. When every officer/authority is well known that this road is very busy road all the time due to heavy traffic and the pedestrians are facing much difficulty in crossing the road. Even the pedestrians walk on their right path of keeping left they are also hit by the rash scooterist/car riders and at the ugliest is the driving of the Matadoor drivers who never care for the general public. More so, there is also no speace for walking. The roads are the same when the India became the independent, no development was carried over and by passing of years by years the generation has increased many a fold and scooter/cars and matadors have also increased.

I wish the widening of road project will definitely see the day of light to save the life of those who are crossing the road and pedestrian walking may be able to save their life. Besides, I hope that the concerned agency would create the space for the parking of cars and making foot path on both the sides of the road.

A. K Anand,

New Plot, Jammu.