Tell us, if this sounds familiar. A stranger bumps into you on
the streets and you are the
one to say sorry, you
apologise even when things
are completely out of your
control or do not even
demand an apology.
However, the worst part is,
when your incessant need
to apologise is brought to
attention, you say sorry for
even being sorry. If you
recognize yourself in any of
the above signs, this article
is for you.
The irony is while some
people find it difficult to
admit that they’re wrong,
some have a tendency of apologising at the drop of the hat.
Saying sorry a little too much is not rare, however, it is not
a good habit to have.
Parents often try their best to inculcate good manners in
their children. After all, we want our kids to apologize from
a heartful place and make amends for their mistakes.
While the intent might be to turn them into model citizens,
we need to teach our kids not to hand out apologies like extra
change, rather use them wisely.
Teach them to identify another person’s emotions and then
ask them if they want to say something.
To put it simply, stop forcing “I am sorry” down your kid’s
throat just to make him/her look civilised. It might take some
practice to make the switch, but it will surely be worth it.
We tell you 5 reasons why you should stop overusing the
word “Sorry”:
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Why should you erase unnecessary ‘sorry’ from your dictionary!
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 15TH –– 21TH SEPTEMBER 2019
Actor Aamir Khan, Div Com Ladakh discuss Water Conservation measures
Workshop on ‘Importance of Nutrition for Better Health’ held
After ‘Chhichhore’, Sajid Nadiadwala signs Nitesh Tiwari for another film
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper