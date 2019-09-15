Why should you erase unnecessary ‘sorry’ from your dictionary!

Tell us, if this sounds familiar. A stranger bumps into you on

the streets and you are the

one to say sorry, you

apologise even when things

are completely out of your

control or do not even

demand an apology.

However, the worst part is,

when your incessant need

to apologise is brought to

attention, you say sorry for

even being sorry. If you

recognize yourself in any of

the above signs, this article

is for you.

The irony is while some

people find it difficult to

admit that they’re wrong,

some have a tendency of apologising at the drop of the hat.

Saying sorry a little too much is not rare, however, it is not

a good habit to have.

Parents often try their best to inculcate good manners in

their children. After all, we want our kids to apologize from

a heartful place and make amends for their mistakes.

While the intent might be to turn them into model citizens,

we need to teach our kids not to hand out apologies like extra

change, rather use them wisely.

Teach them to identify another person’s emotions and then

ask them if they want to say something.

To put it simply, stop forcing “I am sorry” down your kid’s

throat just to make him/her look civilised. It might take some

practice to make the switch, but it will surely be worth it.

We tell you 5 reasons why you should stop overusing the

word “Sorry”:

It makes you look guilty

Yes, whether you believe it or not, if you tend to say sorry for

every little thing, it could make you look guilty in the eyes of

others. Even if your inten

tions are pure, people may

feel that you have

something to be guilty of. It makes you feel

burdened

If you keep blurting sorry

to every other person you

bump into, you may feel

like you are doing

something very wrong,

constantly. After a point of

time, it gets really trouble

some and exhausting to

carry the burden of

unnecessary guilt. People may find it

irritating

Imagine this scenario for

yourself. If a friend keeps

saying sorry over nothing, ultimately it becomes a little

irritating. This is especially apt in a situation where their

actions did not even hurt you in the first place. Apology means nothing

If you ask for forgiveness for every little thing, the ‘big’

apology eventually loses its meaning. So, in a situation when

you want to apologize from the bottom of your heart, it does

not have the same effect anymore. You come across as a weaker person

When you are the first person to apologise, if you have not

hurt anyone, it ultimately makes you look like a weaker

person. It can also make you a soft target in a lot of

unwanted circumstances.

What can you do?

The best way to avoid the strings of sorry is to replace them

with a thank you. So, the next time somebody waits for you

for an extra 5 minutes, say “Thank you for waiting” instead

of apologising for being a little late. Also, try practising the

art of saying silent until you find another word except ‘sorry.’