Why should Indian tax payers pay for security of Pak apologists in J&K?

DOST KHAN / ANCHOR

JAMMU: Withdrawing security of six Kashmiri separatists including Mirwaiz Umar is a belated and halfhearted measure, probably to cool down tempers across the country over mayhem unleashed on CRPF personnel by Pakistan sponsored terrorists in Pulwama.

The action follows Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s public pronouncement that the security cover of those who are hand in glove with and funded by Pakistan and its notorious intelligence agency ISI will be reviewed.

This is what the Home Minister is reported to have precisely said in a press conference in Srinagar, “There are some elements here who are hand in glove with terrorist organisations in Pakistan and ISI. There are elements in Kashmir who receive money from Pakistan and ISI. I have told the State authorities to review the security of those elements who receive money from Pakistan and ISI.”

Withdrawal of security is admission of the State government about funds being received by six separatists from the neighbouring country. This is treason. They should have been arrested forthwith. Shabir Shah is already languishing in jail for alleged money laundering charges but despite that his residence was being guarded.

Stripping off security is not enough. Follow up action per law is needed.

The immediate reaction of some of the separatists has been that they had never ever sought the security from the government. That be so, who arranged for such and other facilities. The accountability is needed to be fixed, especially against the political executives and the bureaucrats who had ordered such a measure that is reported to have cost the country crores of rupees. This is tax payers’ money, which is not certainly meant for those who are working against the national interest.

That they had not sought security is a patent lie of separatists, who had allowed the security personnel inside their homes and permitted construction of sentry posts funded under Security Related Expenses being provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The funding to the separatists must not have ben instant. It must have been going on for quite a long time since the inception of terrorism and even before. Why did the successive governments sat over the issue and looked to the other side as far as their security is concerned? Why did even the present dispensation wait for Lethpora, Pulwama suicide attack to crack its whip? The separatists have been under scanner for long. The NIA had carried out raids last year in Srinagar but no tangible action followed since then.

The separatists are openly challenging the integrity and sovereignty of India, leading anti-national processions under the cover of security, humiliating forces by verbose, supporting terrorists and issuing calls for disrupting economic activity in the Valley. They keep eulogising stone-pelters, who have lately become a major phenomenon in sabotaging military operations against terrorists. They have been publicly encouraging youth to take up arms against India, which ultimately leads to their indoctrination by radicals. The radicalisation is so intense that the Kashmiri youth is willingly becoming human bomb, which was seen in Lethpora, Pulwama three days ago.

What sort of democracy is it in India where anti-national elements are pampered?

The separatists are not the only specie to enjoy security and other concessions-transport, medical assistance, boarding and lodging at times etc. There are several other Pakistan apologists in the so-called mainstream political outfits who swear by the Constitution of India and their hearts bleed for Pakistan. They are enjoying huge security cover despite encouraging separatism, eulogising terrorists and stone pelters, condemning security forces, crying hoarse over so-called human rights violations, not acknowledging the human rights of the forces, etc. Do they qualify for security which is being paid by poor tax-payers of India?

And then why should axe fall on those alone getting funds from Pakistan? Why not against those encouraging anti-India sentiment in Kashmir despite holding governmental and important positions in the mainstream politics? Threat perception is for those who stand for India and by its security forces. Those questioning the both should normally be safe in the Valley as they keep sustaining the cause of anti-national elements. They should not worry about their own security. And, worrying from whom? Their own boys, who are misguided, innocent, heroes, Mujahids and so on?

The Centre and the State government must make it clear to all the protectees that security is for those who stand for this great nation. It is not for those who enjoy best of both the worlds. They will have to make choice!






