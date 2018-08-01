Why out-of-power BJP has suddenly turned hysteric about Rohingyas?

Share Share 0 Share 0

RAJ DALUJA

All of a sudden the BJP has become hysteric over the issue of Rohingya illegal immigrants settled in Jammu. Soon after Union Minister Kiren Rijiju told Parliament that highest number of these illegal settlers, some of them involved in illegal activities, have made Jammu and Kashmir their abode (say Jammu), the State BJP leaders went whole hog in beating chests and seeking their deportation.

Is it a ploy to befool Jammu again, as the BJP did in 2014 by trumpeting the issues like Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan,Ek Pradhan, Article 370, Article 35A, citizenship rights to West Pakistan Refugees, return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley, to specify a few? The BJP had flared up the issue of Rohingyas then also but when saddling in the cozy power corridors in the Civil Secretariat, its ministers did practically nothing to have this burning issue resolved. In fact, they became facilitators in Rohingyas’ stay in Jammu.

Ironically, the Jammu BJP is complaining about issuance of various documents including Aaadhar Cards to Rohingyas. They know the concept of Aaadhar took shape during the ongoing term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after 2014 and if some of the Rohingyas in Jammu possess these cards, it means the BJP had facilitated these. What is the explanation of the BJP for engaging majority of Safai Karamcharis, on contractual basis, from among the Rohingyas? Haven’t they given respectability to them and reason to stay put in Jammu? Now that the hot seat of power has gone, the contentious issues have started trickling in to exploit the Jammu sentiment.

The Jammu BJP leadership is aware of the well-meaning campaign initiated by the Panthers Party under the stewardship of Harash Dev Singh, who went in full steam to generate awareness about the risk involved in allowing Rohingyas settled in this peaceful city by displaying huge banners, demanding their deportation. At one point of time Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had asked her Deputy Chief Minister, Nirmal Singh, holding the charge of Housing and Urban Development Ministry, to get all these hoardings and banners removed through the then Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation. Upon being told that the spaces had been booked in advance and well paid for, the Panthers campaign could not be sabotaged. Didn’t the BJP find it appropriate at that point of time to make it a common plank and have Jammu free of Rohingyas.

Instead of generating euphoria over the issue of Rohingyas, the BJP will be well advised as to spell out what it did during its 1,120 days in the government, spanning little over three years from March 2015.

The BJP must understand that prior to their emergence in power, for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, the religio-cultural character of Jammu had been annihilated by Jammu’s second-fiddle pseudo-secular leadership clandestinely and subtly but after the BJP changed its pro-Hindu Avatar for few loaves of power, it became party to such annihilation.

It is ironic that the BJP became a willing facilitator in denying rights to West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs) but assisted foreign nationals to settle down in the capital city despite threat involved in their stay. The Rohingyas have been enjoying the patronage of second-fiddle leadership of the pseudo secular parties in Jammu, who never ever dared to plead the cause of WPRs forcefully. Similarly, the second fiddlers are openly supporting the land encroachers to keep their Kashmiri masters in good humour. Who could raise the voice of deprived and dejected Jammu? Those crying over discrimination for decades comforted themselves in the power-cradle of the PDP and now that the arrangement is over, they have started shedding crocodile tears. As partners in the coalition government under Mehbooba Mufti, the BJP was virtually clueless as to what measures were needed to be taken to dispel the apprehensions of Jammu people who took to streets, seeking deportation of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. Had the saffron party been in the opposition, a major row would have since erupted in the temple city? This spoke about BJP’s political hypocrisy.

The BJP has not only ditched the Jammu region but also inflicted irreversible scars on its psyche. If this peaceful and most hospitable region ever loses its sheen and character, the blame shall squarely go to the BJP-the so-called champion of the Jammu cause.