Why Governor first asserted, then succumbed and now acted?

Sacking of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Chairman Parvez Ahmed and the subsequent raids by Anti-Corruption Bureau on the corporate headquarters have raised many questions than any answers to the state of affairs of this premier institution of the State in recent years. The important questions disturbing public opinion is why Governor Satya Pal Malik first asserted his authority by openly slamming the Bank management over various wrongs, especially in the case of appointment and then surrendered, perhaps due to pressure from Kashmir centric lobby, which is a norm in the State.

Why did the Governor wait for nearly eight months to establish writ of his administration?

SPECIAL REPORT

Immediately after taking over the gubernatorial assignment in this sensitive State, Governor Malik in his interview with Times Now had revealed many things including the Major Scam in Jammu and Kashmir Bank. The Governor had said that around 40 boys came to meet him and told him that they had cleared their exams and interview but were not appointed in the Bank while the people who got appointed were either the relatives or were chosen by Government leaders from their own constituencies. He had said, “I called JK Bank chairman and he said the appointments were not just 30-40 but all 582 appointments were on political favour. He should have sacked him then and there but the Governor adopted ‘wait and watch’ policy which led to activation of Kashmir centric forces, resulting in putting the issue in the back burner.

Not only the Kashmir centric so-called leadership but the Chairman Parvez too had questioned the Governor’s outburst and assertions over the appointments in the Bank. This was seen as a huge embarrassment to the man occupying the Raj Bhavan and reins of the State after the ‘overthrowing’ of the elected government. By succumbing to the political pressure and brazenness of the Bank Chairman, Governor Malik was seen as a weak administrator despite his initial pro-active posturing.

Again on November 22, the State Administrative Council of Jammu and Kashmir, approved a proposal to make Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited a public sector undertaking that is accountable to the state legislature, which led to protests and resentment by the so-called Kashmir centric political outfits.

The Governor succumbed again, by reportedly saying “No changes are being made here or contemplated. His statement went on to say that “in view of the concerns expressed, and to give comfort to employees, the government will re-examine the issue of accountability to legislature”. The same was the case with regard to bringing the Bank under the ambit of Right to Information Act.

As if it was not enough, the decision of the Bank to have different criterion in the process of recruitment and having cut off points for the Valley lesser than Jammu had snowballed into a big controversy. Though resolved later by bringing uniformity in the two divisions of the State, this and the other acts of omission and commission can be seen as motivation to the action of sacking and registering FIR against the Bank leadership.

The role of the bank has triggered anxieties many a times, especially as the sacked top executive immediately after his elevation as the Chairman had allegedly said that Jammu and Kashmir Bank is willing to offer Islamic banking to customers in the State and would examine the proposal after taking the Reserve Bank on board.

In this backdrop, the action against the Chief Executive of the Bank can be described as too little and too late.