Why BJP-PDP Govt playing musical chair game in JMC?

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: Something is really wrong with the ‘hot seat’ of office of Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation.

Senior officers of repute are not being allowed to complete their tenure in office. They are frequently shunted out, especially at a time when implementation of SMART city project is at stake.

In a span of less than 30 months, five senior officers have occupied the seat but no one could complete one full year in office.

M Raju, who took the charge in May 2017, served for brief duration before being shunted out of the office. Before him, Saujanya Sharma(now retired) had barely survived on the hot seat for little over five months between March 2015 and August 2015.

Saujanya Sharma handed over charge to IAS officer Mandeep Kaur. During her tenure, she had brought in major reforms in the JMC but was unceremoniously shunted out in July 2016. She had streamlined the working of JMC and announced crackdown against illegal encroachments. She had also introduced the concept of Special Rehri Zones in the City of Temples and demolished several illegal structures owned by high profile politicians.

Mandeep Kaur handed over the charge to Manmohan Singh in July 2016 and he too managed to survive for 10 months in the office till May 2017.

On Tuesday, when the State government appointed Deputy Commissioner Kathua Ramesh Kumar on the post of Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation he became the fifth officer.

Now, the question arises why senior IAS/KAS officers were not allowed to function independently and why they were removed even before completing their term in office.