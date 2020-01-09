Why BJP feels apologetic in admitting to be political arm of RSS?

DOST KHAN / ANCHOR

Why does the Bharatiya Janata Party go defensive on being confronted by the opposition about its roots in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)? In fact, the BJP should take pride in being political wing of the RSS and make no qualms about deriving its strength from this well-knit and disciplined organization, which was even acclaimed long ago by the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and subsequently by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, among others.

The clueless opposition and the spineless bunch of Indian activists generally take vicarious pleasure in teasing and arm twisting the BJP by claiming RSS involvement in the statecraft. The moment such allegations surface, the entire BJP bandwagon of spokesperson come into vibrant mode and start giving explanations-an unwarranted exercise which in the process helps critics to create doubts in public mind.

The BJP needs to shun its hypocrisy of denying the role of RSS in setting the political and governance agenda. How can it distance from the Sangh when Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes pride in recalling his days as Pracharak. Same is true about Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav to name a few of the huge list of Pracharaks.

If the BJP would not have been sensitive to RSS comments, Rahul Gandhi would have resisted the temptation of describing Modi as RSS’s Prime Minister, a term that put yet another question mark on his political maturity. That be so, the credit must go to the entire lot of the Congress leaders, who despite knowing the flip flops of its former President, publicly acknowledges Rahul Gandhi and his family to be the source of strength of the party. Similarly, the Communists do not feel apologetic about their Marxist leanings, notwithstanding the criminal character of its Naxal cadres. Who doesn’t know that the political parties across the country are purely alternative platforms of various ideologies? Belonging or having allegiance to a particular thought, represented by a particular leader or leaders, is something the Indian electors appreciate because it entails allegiance to certain values, models and characteristics.

The entire world knows that the BJP is frontal and political organisation of the RSS, like 38 other wings of the Sangh Parivar. This leaves no ambiguity that the present ruling party at the Centre pursues the ideology of the RSS, which in other words means that the organisation can over-ride the decision making of its political wing. The RSS may not play an active role in the decision-making process but it can always assert its authority if it wants to. Allegiance to RSS therefore makes the BJP a party with difference because it is supposed to represent a political morality which revolves round Indian nationalism. This is core of the RSS, which some of the critics perceive as leading to making India a Hindu nation. Had it been so, the first Prime Minister of independent India Jawaharlal Nehru would not have invited 3,000 Swayamsevaks to participate in Republic Day parade in 1963, immediately after Indo-China war, in order to imbibe the spirit of nationalism. Nehru had actually been impressed and inspired by the services rendered by Swayansevaks at the borders during 1962 war. But for the BJP’s defensive syndrome on the RSS, the ever-complaining Congress could have been asked to ‘shut up’ by reminding its ‘ignorant leaders’ about the unveiling of Vivekanand Rock Memorial in 1977 by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the invitation of senior RSS functionary, Eknath Ranade, the architect of the memorial.

Instead of being hesitant on its deep rooted linkage with the RSS, the BJP should, in fact, publicly express its acknowledgement and appreciation to Swayamsevaks for their contribution in varied fields by remaining associated with a network of allied organizations like its student wing, the ABVP, the Bajrang Dal, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad,the Saraswati Sisu Mandirs and others. The amount of work the RSS has done in tribal areas, among marginalized poor and other down-trodden segments of Indian society is source of strength that made BJP to sweep elections in 2014 and 2019. It is the huge cadre base of the RSS that stands guarantee for the BJP to carry forward its nationalistic agenda. Any attempt of distancing from the RSS in public domain will mean weakening of the cadre-base, which BJP can never afford.

To be concluded….