Why BJP can’t be held responsible for Shaheen Bagh?

RAJ DALUJA



JAMMU: Delhi Police is finally asserting itself and a semblance of law and order is discernible after imposition of Section 144. This is too little and too late. What ought to have been done at the onset of illogical protests is being done now when parts of Delhi are at edge due to flare up in the situation.

National Capital has been the capital of hate-mongers and anti-India elements since 15 December 2019 in the wake of the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act. Under the shadow of Tiranga, in the garb of saving Constitution and for the survival of democracy, anarchy and bash India machinations are at foreplay. True, the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Communists, the activists and pseudo human rights bigwigs supported a cause, essentially communal in nature, but could the BJP afford to give such a long rope that the Shaheen Bagh type agitation spread in other parts of the country.

Delhi is a Union Territory and policing is not the subject matter of the NCR administration. The police is being controlled and directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and therefore failure in ensuring law and order after passage of the CAA legislation has to be owned up by the Centre. It is not that the police had not imposed Section 144 earlier. It did but never imposed the way as it endeavoured today following the threat of a Hindu group of clearing the road. The lackadaisical approach of the police did not escape the observations of the Supreme Court which pulled it up over the handling of clashes. The Judge Justice K. M Joseph lamented the lack of professionalism in the police force, saying it was a malaise across the country that police waited for orders before acting.

Fingers remain crossed as to why Delhi Police failed in enforcing order, as a result of which 40 precious lives were lost and property worth crores got damaged in the violence spreading in North East of the capital city. The BJP will have to make explaining lest it will be construed that political exigencies cost the nation heavily. The ruling government at the Centre cannot blame the opposition all the time for mayhem that was allowed to simmer and burst in volcano.

The Delhi Police and its intelligence gathering agencies should have prompted the situation keeping in view the sensitivity of the issue and the designs of the anti-India actors from within and across the border. As a case study, the Delhi Police should emulate how the Mumbai Police acted swiftly when a group of women-Daadis and Naanis included-appeared suddenly, without any notice or intimation at Shahuji Garden. They were asked to vacate the road outside the garden but they didn’t budge. And, accordingly they were shifted to Deonar Police Station thus foiling the attempt of re-creating Shaheen Bagh in Mumbai.

Due to effective policing, the anti-CAA protests have not been allowed to take the shape of Shaheen Bagh type of agitation in Chennai.

For that matter, Uttar Pradesh acted tough on such protests and Dharnas getting license to prolong, as the administration arrested 1,113 persons for their alleged involvement in violence which claimed several lives, registered 327 FIRs and confiscated properties in lieu of damages caused. In a swift action, the police got vacated the venue near Lucknow’s Ghanta Ghar on 19 January 2020 from 500 women protestors and confiscated blankets and Biryani packs in large numbers.

If the BJP ruled UP could bring order within days by taking stringent measures against violent protesters, why MHA controlled Delhi Police is seen helpless.

It is time for the Centre, especially Amit Shah’s Ministry of Home Affairs to have introspection as to why such a long Dharna was allowed in the national capital. The protests may be part of democratic rights of the citizens but nobody has right to cause inconvenience to others. The protests should have been handled firmly and properly at the outset. It appears that the situation was deliberately allowed to reach this stage with anarchists getting license to protest at any place of their liking.

The Shaheen Bagh mess has not only put the political outfits of this country-both ruling and the opposition-on scanner but law enforcing agencies too have failed in rising to the occasion. The handling of the situation exposes the failure of the system, which failed in gauging the pulse of the people. The police and the CID should have been abreast with the intelligence about things to happen in advance. They should have analysed the provocations of vested interests and acted accordingly to avert making of the Shaheen Bagh. In the midst of the protests, the police also failed miserably in gathering information about wide spread preparations made to execute the riots with free for all situation.