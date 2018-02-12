Whosoever stepped out was hit by terrorists: families’ ordeal

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Hundreds of families camping inside the Sunjwan Military Station are living in constant fear due to ongoing anti-terror operations for the past two days as their movement has been restricted inside the campus.

Though para-commandos have safely evacuated large number of families from the family quarters, where terrorists were hiding in the close vicinity, rest of the families were putting up inside their own houses and flats.

STATE TIMES on Sunday interacted with two families on telephone. Each one narrated their own ordeal inside the campus and claimed all the family members are extremely tense and feeling scared in their own houses.

“More than us, our little children are feeling scared. They are not moving out of their rooms as they are scared of terrorists moving in the area,” wife of a serving junior officer told this correspondent on telephone.

Recollecting sequence of events, which unfolded Saturday morning, wife of a junior army officer said, on Saturday morning when a group of heavily armed terrorists sneaked inside the Military Station, they first went up to the family quarter of JCO Madan Lal Choudhary and knocked his door. She said the terrorists had possibly sneaked inside the Military Station from the rear portion as the area was not fully fortified. “Holding torch in his hands when Madan Lal stepped out, one of the terrorists opened fire on him. He was killed on the spot”.

Neha, 20 years old daughter of Madan Lal Choudhary, too received a bullet injury as she tried to shut the door.

Bleeding profusely Madan Lal and his family members tried to raise an alarm but failed to attract attention due to random firing by the terrorists. Madan Lal was evacuated by the para-commandos at around 9.30 AM but by that time it was too late as he had succumbed to his fatal injuries.

Another house lady, staying closer to the family quarters, revealed that large number of injuries to women and children has been due to their swift response to the firing incident outside their homes.

“Whosoever stepped out to see what was happening outside was fired upon by terrorists”. Some other occupants of the flats took risk and jumped from the windows to escape from the scene of action.

By the time Quick Reaction Teams arrived on- the-spot, the terrorists took shelter inside a building where one by one they were neutralised by the elite commandos of the Indian army.

Wife of a junior officer, whose identity has been withheld, claimed, “We are feeling little relaxed today as we know at least three terrorists have been neutralised”. The family members claimed no one inside is sure about the exact number of terrorists, who had managed to sneak inside the Military Station from the ‘rear portion’ of the sprawling campus.