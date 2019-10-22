Who’s patronising new breed of India bashers from Kashmir?

DOST KHAN / ANCHOR

With the so-called mainstream politicians of the Valley mostly under detention and the separatist gang of Pakistan proxies maintaining low profile post August 5 constitutional measures in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, a new breed of India bashers is currently making rounds in the television studios of premier national channels in New Delhi and Mumbai. Their theme is Kashmir. They introduce themselves as columnists, analysts, journalists and civil society activists. They seem to be spending pretty lot for remaining available to anchors at their door-steps due to restrictions on communication in the Valley. Most of them have stationed themselves in the national capital since the day Article 370 was revoked.

Who must be footing the whopping bills of these ‘neo-conscience keepers of Kashmir’ on account of their boarding, lodging and movement in expensive cars? Which constituency or school of thought they are representing in the media discussions and seminars? How did they manage prominence as star speakers from Kashmir when they are little known in their respective localities back in the Valley? Last but not the least, how they are roaming free despite spitting venom and raising anti-national pitch in the television chat rooms?

Watch any panel discussion on the national television, these neo India bashers from the Valley can be seen inciting passions by defaming the armed forces and maligning the country on human rights front. Despite their poisonous content, having potential of disturbing calm and harmony in the Valley, they are not booked by the law enforcing agencies. The ruling BJP is flaunting that those harming peace process in Jammu and Kashmir will be jailed but still these undeterred panelists refuse to show signs of restraint. Don’t they come under the purview of law for breaching peace in the sensitive Valley?

If reports are to be believed, the intelligence agencies are maintaining close vigil on the activities of political and social activists with an avowed objective of checking any attempt of inciting violence. This surveillance is yielding dividends in terms of safety of the people. In the past nearly 75 days Kashmir has remained generally peaceful but for one unfortunate causality. However, given the utterances of these ‘unwanted’ panelists, who can guarantee peace now or in future?

If footage of the premier national television channels is perused, the same faces can be seen active since August 5. They have been complaining of the communication blockade but at the same time beating chests on the excesses being committed by the forces. Who are providing them the so-called information about Kashmir situation to when they themselves claim to have remained cut off from their families due to snapped communication links? They can be seen crying hoarse over the self-assumed excesses. They have been telling horrifying stories, which are finding space in international media also, with motivated anti-India lobby exploiting these to hilt at various fora.

Didn’t anybody in the Ministry of Home Affairs thought it prudent to verify the credentials of these panelists and their motivation thereof? Aren’t the media channels accountable and answerable for airing anti-national views and unverified reports from chronic India bashers? These are the questions which keep haunting the compatriots, who wonder over the state of affairs going on in Kashmir and outside it. Unfortunately these anti-national elements are getting premier air-space on the channels, known for their ‘hyper-nationalism’. Can India bashing serve national interest by providing forum to these elements? Nation is above Television Rating Points (TRP).

At times the same lot of panelists can be seen in the television studios as invited guests. They must not be going there just for the fun of it. Someone must be funding and sponsoring them. Someone must be arranging tickets and paying fee to them as well. Who, why-these are the queries, which the nation would want to know.

Lastly, a pertinent question arises as to whether these India bashers are consciously being patronized as yet another experiment in turbulent Kashmir. If so, then it is more worrisome, as this lot of ‘para-troopers’ are poisoning young minds, not only in Kashmir but across the country. Giving lease of freedom to them is like providing oxygen to anti-India sentiment. The terrorists are attacking the soldiers and innocent civilians, the stone-pelters are targeting para military forces but this lot of ‘intellectual terrorists’ are working against the very idea of India. They are needed to be reined in with their promoters in the media and civil society made accountable.

Kashmir has witnessed many experiments in the last seven decades. All these have failed. Therefore, there has to be some end to these experiments.

If war against radicalism and terrorism is to be won in the Valley, the nation is required to shun the policy of experiment and appeasement.