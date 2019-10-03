Who will safeguard interests of Jammu: Harsh asks Ram Madhav

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMNAGAR: Pointing towards repeated statements of Ram Madhav, National General Secretary BJP made during a meeting in Jammu yesterday assuring and re-assuring safeguarding the interests of every Kashmiri without acknowledging rights and interests of people of Jammu region, Harsh Dev Singh, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister reminded BJP that they had made promises with people of Dogra Land as well. He regretted that with Jammu related issues pushed into the oblivion, it was Kashmir region which continued to be the centre of entire political discourse in aforesaid programme at Jammu.

Addressing a public meeting in Ramnagar after being released from preventive detention of 58 days, Harsh said that the repetitive use of phrases like ‘Every Kashmiri is ours’, ‘ensuring peace, progress and development for each and every member of last village in Kashmir’ and ‘every step will be taken to change the destiny of Kashmiris’ without making even a mention of the most genuine concerns of Jammuites had once again disappointed the nationalist people of the region. He said that only recently the Union Government had deputed to valley several teams including MHRD, Horticulture and that of Minority Affairs Ministry identifying a plethora of schemes in Education and other centrally sponsored projects for socio-economic development of Kashmir region without aforesaid high-level committee bothering to visit Jammu region. Now the visit of Ram Madhav to Jammu turned out to be damp squib for the region, as he too failed to address the aspirations of people who constituted the core constituency of BJP. He regretted that not a word was said about safeguarding interests of unemployed youth or for saving lands of poor farmers who felt threatened due to repeal of several land laws. “Not even a word was said about the traders of Jammu region who continued to suffer huge losses due to the restrictions imposed in the State. Post Article 370 abrogation, the scenario revealed that Jammu region had no place in itinerary of BJP,” he rued.

Condemning BJP led Government for ignoring Jammu even after abrogation of Article 370, Harsh said that it was no different from other political parties that had always promoted the Kashmir at the cost of Jammu. “BJP must remember that Jammu has supported all their political moves even at the cost of their personal inconvenience and sufferings. Any further disregard of their sentiments could prove counterproductive with earth shaking consequences,” Singh maintained.