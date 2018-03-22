Who will benefit from Rehabilitation and Surrender policy?

Share Share 0 Share 0

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: After the BJP ministers led by Deputy Chief Minister Prof Nirmal Singh on Tuesday prevented the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti from pushing the proposed draft of the new Rehabilitation and Surrender Policy for terrorists in the State Cabinet, question marks have raised over the real beneficiaries.

Ever since home grown terrorists have started responding to the passionate appeals of their parents to return to the mainstream, over a dozen Kashmiri youth have returned to their homes.

The top brass of the police has also encouraged these local terrorists to return to the mainstream by not registering FIRs against freshly recruited terrorists.

Under these circumstances, how can the State Government extend benefits of surrender policy to these youth, if they have not listed them as terrorists or recorded their return in the police records.

Senior BJP ministers had opposed the policy during the cabinet meeting as they were not comfortable with the idea of handing over more monetary benefits to surrendered terrorists than the victims of terror.

The state BJP ministers were also not happy with the Chief Minister as she had bypassed New Delhi before pushing the draft of the policy.

Earlier, Kashmiri youth, who had returned via Nepal route along with their families were not extended the benefits of 2010 Rehabilitation and Surrender Policy announced by Omar Abdullah led alliance government.

According to official sources, 219 surrendered terrorists have been benefitted under Rehabilitation Policy of 2004 in the past 14 years. An equal number of 220 cases have been rejected by the high level panel while only one case is under process.

In June 2016 Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had informed the State Assembly that 4,587 youth had crossed over to PoK and Pakistan, while 489 returned via Nepal route till date”.

“Only those who crossed over to PoK and Pakistan between January 1, 1989 and December 31, 2009 and their dependants will be eligible for consideration under the policy,” the assembly was told.

As per the policy, four transit points had been selected through which former terrorists would be permitted to enter. These include Wagah, Attari, Salamabad or Chakan-da-bagh crossings on the Line of Control (LoC) and Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

In the proposed policy, Mehbooba Mufti had suggested grant of Rs 6 lakh to the surrendered terrorist in the form of Fixed Deposit with a lock- in period of 10 years.

During the deposit period, the terrorists would continue to get Rs 4000 monthly interest from the bank.

After 10 years, the terrorist can get the FDR cashed if CID and other security agencies give the certificate of good conduct to him during the period.

The ‘Rehabilitation Policy’ also proposes to give substantial hike in the payment to terrorists for handing over arms, ammunition and explosives as compared to the previous `Surrender Policy’ of 2004.

Rs One lakh has been proposed for UMG/GMPG/Pika/RPG/Sniper Rifle as against previous Rs 25,000. For AK rifle, the terrorist will get Rs 50,000 as against Rs 15,000 per weapon.

Apart from money, the surrendered terrorist can also avail various Government schemes meant for employment including PMKVY and Himayat.

The Rehabilitation Policy proposes that the surrendered terrorist involved in heinous crimes like murder, rape, abduction etc will be entitled to benefits only when legal action has been completed, court cases decided and person has been pronounced as innocent.

Surrenders without incentives will also be considered in case of youth who went across for training but want to return and join the mainstream.

However, the surrender will not be accepted if the terrorist is recycled terrorist or who has already surrendered under any other earlier policy.