WHO TO FOLLOW?

The new motor vehicle act carrying heavy penalty for the traffic rule violators is welcome but who is to be penalised for the faulty roads with unchecked traffic and making roads unsafe. Indeed, violation of rules has become the norm, whether it is jumping the light, honking or driving in the right lane. The presence of traffic cops acts as a deterrent, but rules are more often violated than observed. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, that came into effect on Sunday seeks to ensure better compliance by affecting a steep hike in penalty. With an estimated 1.5 lakh road accident deaths in the country, the enormity of the task cannot be underestimated. Buying a vehicle costs money and with fitness testing being made time-bound, the investment made has less shelf life. The value for money is of shorter duration which creates a predicament for the vehicle owner, like in the Gurugram case. But not that he can be condoned for riding without a helmet, licence, registration and pollution certificates and third party insurance. The incident serves as a case study. Punjab also has put in abeyance the implementation, saying the rules need more discussions and that laws should act as a deterrent to violations rather than depending on hefty fines. Jammu will find a major number of vehicles and owners without meeting the traffic law requirements. Driving without seat-belt and talking on mobile is a regular scene and they don’t mind holding the other road users at ransom. As far as riding two or more is a matter of convenience and law has got nothing to do with it especially women and children clinking precariously. This is for the law and who is to follow and how to get it implemented will remain always a major question. Penalties aside, traffic rules are for our own safety. They are aimed at bringing order on the roads and protecting lives. The new Bill has some positive features like seeking to protect the Good Samaritans who help accident victims and ensuring that the family gets compensation in case of a mishap.