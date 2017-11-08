Who takes BJP ministers seriously? Not even Babus!

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: First it happened during the review meeting of District Development Board (DDB), Jammu. Today, it happened again in Kathua.

Instead of paying attention to the strict warning issued by the Deputy Chief Minister to all the senior officers to take the DDB meetings seriously, several officers representing key departments yet again skipped an all important review meeting of District Development Board under the chairmanship of PHE Minister Ch Sham Lal Choudhary.

Earlier, when Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh had chaired a similar meeting in Jammu, several senior officers were found absent without ascribing proper reasons for their absence.

On the same day, verbal instructions were given to the top brass of the State bureaucracy not to take the institution of District Development Board non-seriously and pay attention by religiously following on to the instruction set.

But on Tuesday when PHE Minister and Deputy Chief Minister started taking review meeting of Kathua district, they were informed HoD’s of key departments have failed to turn up. In their absence, as senior BJP ministers started review of the ongoing programmes and various centrally sponsored schemes under the District Plan they realised the officers have failed to implement the schemes thereby recording poor utilisation of funds.

During the meeting public representatives from Kathua district and other members also expressed serious concern over poor implementation of approved district plan and demanded disciplinary action against them.

As the members raised the issue of poor implementation of district plan, questions were diverted towards HoDs to clarify the reasons. As some of them were found absent, the members including senior ministers, expressed serious concern and stated that the government would take appropriate action against the erring officers.

Interacting with the media persons at the end of the meeting, PHE Minister Sham Lal Choudhary said, “We took review of various schemes and reviewed the action taken reports. In addition, we took serious note of the absence of senior officers during the meeting and issued strict instructions to take appropriate action against those who skipped the meeting without giving any reason”.