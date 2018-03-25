Who stops police to act against Rohingyas without UNHCR cards?

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Why Jammu and Kashmir Police is not taking action against Rohingyas staying in Jammu without valid UNHCR cards? Who is stopping State police for implementing law of the land? These questions are bothering Jammuites.

During the Budget Session, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had shared locality-wise details of Rohingyas staying across different locations in the State in the Legislative Assembly.

According to the State Home Department report, a total number of 6,523 Rohingyas were camping in the State across 39 different locations of five districts. Out of these 6,110 Rohingyas, including 3,194 male members and 2,916 females were staying across these locations with valid UNHCR cards. At the same time 413 Rohingyas, including 180 males and 233 females were staying without having valid UNHCR cards.

Now the question arises if the state government had all the relevant details of these illegal immigrants from Myanmar and knew very well where these foreigners are staying then who is stopping them from taking action as per rule of law against Rohingyas.

Interestingly, the highest number of 107, 39 and 37 female immigrants from Myanmar are staying in Tahir Basti Bari Brahmana, near Railway Station, and Anantnag respectively without valid UNHCR cards.

On Wednesday, the State police had arrested four immigrants from Myanmar. According to police these Rohingyas were booked under the Foreigners Act for illegally entering India.

Political activists spearheading a campaign against illegal immigrants from Myanmar have posed a straight question to the police whether their hands are tied or someone in the ruling dispensation has instructed them not to take any action against such a large number of Rohingyas and have allowed them to go scot-free.