Share Share 0 Share 0

The World Health Organisation (WHO) report released recently on pollution level is alarming, as the amount of garbage lying in the open is an indication for Jammu residents. The City has the distinction of figuring at 20th in the list of most polluted cities surveyed. There is no exaggeration of the fact as evidences are clearly visible on the streets, lanes and roads. The storm which hit almost all the northern states too left its impact on Jammu with garbage littered in open. Whether the government officials accept the fact or not the study carried by WHO does carry the weight and the parameters adopted worldwide are known. There is no point of concern that the air quality and cleanliness over all has been declined and all efforts at government level looks like an eyewash. One does not have to go far the city has seen a quantum jump in vehicle population, construction activities. Surprisingly, Jammu figures in Smart City agenda of the Central government and there has been lot of hankering to get the elite status for Jammu. The quality of life anywhere depends on the factors like air, dust particles and overall cleanliness and Jammu has the notoriety to remain in the worst performer list. All this has added to some other problems like open throwing of garbage has attracted large number of stray animals especially dogs which for any one moving after dark on the city roads and lanes are a matter of concern. The residents of the city have a poor civic sense and responsibility in contrast to the tall claims of modernity. The unchecked open dumping of domestic garbage has resulted in chocking of drains everywhere emanating the unpleasant smell all around. Generations together the practice has been in vogue so the indifferent attitude of the people. Whether Jammu becomes a Smart City or not the habit of the residents are not going to change a bit so pollution is no surprising an element to be concerned for them.