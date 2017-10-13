Who is to blame for SWD goof up?

Successive governments in J&K and Delhi have been permissive to glorification of the separatists

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: Narendra Modi government’s flagship women empowerment programme “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” turned into a joke in Kashmir on Wednesday when separatist hardliner Asiya Andrabi appeared among the 12 prominent women achievers on a banner of the Social Welfare Department at Kokernag, in Anantnag district. Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Breng, Shameema Akhtar, was immediately placed under suspension and departmental enquiry was ordered into her conduct by Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag.

On the multi-colour banners of the Centrally sponsored Intensive Child Development Scheme (ICDS), Dukhtaraan-e-Millat’s jailed Chairperson Asiya Andrabi was seen among the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, Catholic missionary Mother Teresa, astronaut Kalpana Chawla, tennis star Sania Mirza, two Kashmiri women IAS officers Dr Ruveda Salam and Deeba Farhat, former Police officer Kiren Bedi, legendary queen-poetess Habba Khatoon besides Minister Asiya Naqash and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Hours after the goof up surfaced, the visibly embarrassed State Government ordered an enquiry in the whole episode. In a special statement, Minister for Social Welfare Sajjad Gani Lone said that an unfortunate incident of mishandling of publicity campaign on “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” took place wherein the picture of separatist Asiya Andrabi was displayed on hoardings along with distinguished women achievers of the country.

Lone said the publicity wing of Social Welfare Department worked in a decentralized format and CDPOs devised their own publicity campaign which did not require approval of the higher authorities. “The CDPO in question has committed a grievous error of judgment by including Asiya Andrabi in the list of distinguished women achievers of the country,” he said. Lone stressed that Asiya was not a role model either for the women in Jammu and Kashmir or others in the world. “She at best is an aberration, representing the aimless fringe afflicting societies across the world. The person responsible for this goof up has been immediately placed under suspension and an enquiry has been ordered against her for the misconduct,” he said in the widely circulated statement.

Even as it has not operated as a guerrilla outfit, Asiya Andrabi’s Dukhtaraan-e-Millat figures at serial number 10 of the 40 “terrorist organisations” declared as outlawed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Does the buck stop at CDPO Breng Shameema Akhtar?

Interestingly the official function at Kokernag, reportedly in collaboration with Department of Tourism, was attended by one Minister, some legislators of PDP besides officers from Police and security forces.

Kashmir’s new normal, that triggered off with Massarat Alam’s release by the PDP-BJP Government in March 2015, followed by grand reception to hardliner Syed Ali Shah Geelani, has witnessed the worst in 2016. Cricket tournaments at the Government schools were organised in the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani’s name. Playfields and public parks were named after him. On the floor of Legislature, members like PDP’s MLA of Tral Mushtaq Ahmad Shah and NC’s MLC Showkat Hussain Ganai besides independent MLA Engineer Rashid glorified Burhan Wani as a “freedom fighter”.

A Member of Parliament of the PDP eulogised Wani days before a crowd set his house on fire in Kulgam.

Even in Omar Abdullah’s regime, a curriculum book published by the J&K State Board of School Education described Police as “Zalim” (cruel). In a previous regime, Geelani visited the University of Kashmir and conducted an inspection of the Iqbal Library while the Vice Chancellor Riyaz Punjabi hid himself at his official residence on the campus.

Across different regimes, professors of the University of Kashmir preached separatism and got their books released by Geelani. Same teachers were selectively picked up and appointed faculty at Central University of Kashmir that runs under the auspices of the union Ministry of Human Resources Development. It grants them extension of service by three years beyond their retirement at University of Kashmir. With such faculty in place, CUK is the only Central University in the country that doesn’t hoist the Tricolour which is a constitutional obligation.

The goof up in Chief Minister’s home district is a deeper rot than meets the eye.