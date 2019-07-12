White elephant of no use

Dear Editor,

It’s now 14 years when in 2005; Kala Kendra was inaugurated in Jammu with an idea to promote the rich cultural heritage of J&K but with the passage of time and has failed to meet the purpose it was constructed for, it has turned into a show piece which looks good but has no utility over the years.

One can find masterpieces rotting in Kala Kendra lawns and in its shabby rooms. Work of

Not even a single artist of can be identified because of the reason that most of the artworks including sculptors and paintings are lying abandoned in locked rooms and lawns of this centre of art called Kala Kendra.

Even after such a long time, there is no signage displayed for any of these art pieces that could narrate the pain and efforts of artists who made these master pieces. No one ever paid any attention to towards their maintenance.

Shabby walls, poor lighting, dust and reptiles roaming around was the scene there. In absence of proper and required conditions, the art work is getting damaged with each passing day. The hot and humid climatic conditions are rotting the art displayed.

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to ask a question to the concerned why this huge white elephant was constructed when it is of no use. It is a Kala Kendra where kala dies and no one cries.

D.P Singh (Raju),

Jammu.