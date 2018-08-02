White-collar crime & RTI

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

The Right to Information has also been abused and misused by some to carry out white-collar crimes. There is no data on such crimes but there are a considerable number of such cases. There is a strong case for amendment to the RTI to stop its misuse and achieve its true objective of transparency which calls for uploading information on the website which is required and fall under the domain of the RTI Act. To combat white-collar crimes, we need a mass movement of public awareness through media and legal literacy programmes.

MM Goel,

Via-e-mail.