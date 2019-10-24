While BJP announces sops for Kashmir & Ladakh, Jammu gets toll plazas: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMNAGAR: Accusing BJP led Government of doling out the most discriminatory treatment to Jammu even after abrogation of Article 370, Harsh Dev Singh, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister said that while sops and doles were announced for Kashmir and Ladakh, the Dogra land was gifted with multiple Toll Plazas. Harsh divulged that several ministries of Central Govt including HRD teams, Minority Affairs and Home Ministry teams besides others had repeatedly visited Kashmir post Art-370 abrogation, with announcements of opening professional colleges, schools, hospitals, skill development centers, socio-economic development projects besides release of funds for facelift of Srinagar city and suburbs. “The aforesaid teams, however, floundered to visit Jammu, the Dogra land which had given a massive mandate to BJP,” he regretted. Likewise the central BJP leadership was repeatedly talking of Kashmir and its development without even making a mention of Jammu in its various speeches thereby drawing flak from civil society of the region, said Singh.

Harsh deplored that with Ladakh too getting due attention of central leadership in form of its inclusion in Tribal Areas category through proposed amendment of sixth schedule of constitution and its further inclusion, under Smart Cities Mission, it was Jammu region alone which continued to be looked upon with a ‘Jaundiced Eye’ by Saffron flavoured government at the Centre. “If Jammu was given anything, it was announcements in form of Toll Plazas, some opened and others in pipeline”, maintained Singh.

While issues and concerns of Jammu people were pushed into the oblivion, a seemingly biased regime at the Centre has chosen to placate Kashmir at the cost of its own core constituency which catapulted it to power, NPP Chairman added.

“It was BJP Government at the Centre and State that imposed Jazia upon Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims in form of 12.5 per cent tax on helicopter services to holy shrine. Again it is the BJP government at the Centre that installed a toll plaza in Sarore while proposing several other toll plazas in areas like Rajbagh (Hiranagar), Akhnoor, Ring Road and even in Lower Munda,” asserted Singh. While Jammu region was already contributing to around 76 per cent of total revenue realisation in the State in form of GST, VAT, MST, passenger tax, excise duty, stamp duty, toll tax, etc, the additional taxation of people by installing further toll plazas had only crated massive embitterment in hearts and minds of people of this deprived and incarcerated Dogra land,” maintained Singh.

Harsh said that while Panthers party stood for equitable justice to all regions, it was opposed to pampering of one region at cost of the other. “The incumbent Government was also pursuing policy of its predecessors of robbing Peter and paying Paul, by subjecting Jammu to heavy taxation and tolls to appease a highly mollycoddled Kashmir,” he asserted, adding that BJP had betrayed the collective sentiment of Jammu Dogras for which it would have to pay a heavy price in the days to come.